Sixers’ Tobias Harris, Heat’s Jimmy Butler out Monday

Both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat will be missing starters as they face off on Monday night.

By Erin Grugan
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Both teams will be shorthanded on Monday night in a contest between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sixers forward Tobias Harris will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle sprain. Harris had visibly rolled the ankle towards the end of the Sixers’ March 15 game at the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished that contest, but has been out since. He did not take part in the team’s morning shootaround Monday before being ruled out. That being said, head coach Nick Nurse said pregame that he expects Harris’ return soon, and that he will be traveling with the team on their upcoming west coast road trip.

The Sixers are also still missing Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington. Another pregame note from Monday, Nurse said that there’s currently no timetable for Melton’s return as he again struggles with a back injury.

The Heat will be missing Jimmy Butler, who will miss his second consecutive game Monday with a foot contusion. Butler missed Miami’s game last night, a 104-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Miami will also be without Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Josh Richardson and Kevin Love for the contest.

The Sixers and Heat tip off in South Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. ET.

