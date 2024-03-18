Sixers’ Tobias Harris, Heat’s Jimmy Butler out Monday

Both teams will be shorthanded on Monday night in a contest between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sixers forward Tobias Harris will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle sprain. Harris had visibly rolled the ankle towards the end of the Sixers’ March 15 game at the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished that contest, but has been out since. He did not take part in the team’s morning shootaround Monday before being ruled out. That being said, head coach Nick Nurse said pregame that he expects Harris’ return soon, and that he will be traveling with the team on their upcoming west coast road trip.

Nick Nurse says he imagines Tobias Harris will be back very soon, and that Harris will be on the upcoming west coast road trip https://t.co/Gz88kaHKqT — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) March 18, 2024

The Sixers are also still missing Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington. Another pregame note from Monday, Nurse said that there’s currently no timetable for Melton’s return as he again struggles with a back injury.

Nurse also says there’s no update on De’Anthony Melton, who has only played in 5 games since January 1 because of recurring back problems — an underrated part of Philly’s struggles. https://t.co/WmREC6Az3d — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 18, 2024

The Heat will be missing Jimmy Butler, who will miss his second consecutive game Monday with a foot contusion. Butler missed Miami’s game last night, a 104-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (foot) has been ruled out. https://t.co/zp99o4daj0 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 18, 2024

Miami will also be without Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Josh Richardson and Kevin Love for the contest.

The Sixers and Heat tip off in South Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. ET.