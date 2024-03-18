Sixers Stock Watch: Joel Embiid era Sixers gear up to tour west without their No. 1 man

The Sixers recently lost to the Knicks by 27, and then lost to the Bucks by nine. I knew they were in trouble when Joel Embiid first went down, but don’t blame me for panicking a bit anyway; many of us fans are accustomed to sadness dating back to the Process era.

But Nick Nurse and the Sixers couldn’t drown their problems in champagne. They had to Swiftly shake it off, which they did, nabbing a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Alas, the Sixers are still treading water without their superstar, but you figure Daryl Morey and co. can tolerate it, as long as they hold onto some hope he’ll return and be the man in due time.

Losing Tyrese Maxey for a few games with a concussion didn’t help matters. But for one night, Kelly Oubre Jr. led a completely overmatched group of Sixers into Madison Square Garden and stole one of the two games vs. the Knicks in New York this month.

Oubre, Jr. was so locked in during that 79-73 grudge match that Philadelphia won, KOj even had typically mild-mannered Donte DiVincenzo asking himself ‘look what you made me do?’

It’s pretty clear on video replay that DDV mistakenly concluded Oubre, Jr. was taunting him when KOj had merely stumbled, so Kelly couldn’t stop laughing even though others were seeing maroon.

DDV, Kelly just stumbled, you need to calm down with all that vigilante s—t.

Big Ragu got a tech so...ready for it? Basically, in the NBA you can get the exact same punishment for performing a Khabib Nurmagomedov double-leg take-down on a guy who wasn’t even provoking a fight as you can for casually flipping the ball toward a ref or even doing nothing at all?

What mastermind cooked this wildly unpredictable justice system up?

But since Oubre Jr. didn’t sprain a wrist or knee, now what matters most is that fans of both Knicks and Sixers got just a taste of how much bad blood a potential playoff series would fuel between these two Turnpike rivals — if that’s how the bracket broke.

And you just know multiple former Villanova stars like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and DDV would all be looking to play the anti-hero role (Troel Embiid typically enjoys playing) in South Philly if that indeed took place.

Speaking of the postseason, we have no timelines yet, but we have heard a bit of encouraging news on the reigning MVP injury front.

‘Tis the damn season to take some Sixers stock with the postseason now one month away.

Standings

Per ESPN.com, a look at the current Eastern Conference Standings as of Monday morning:

The Sixers are sitting in eighth place.

They have the same record as the Miami Heat, but having lost the tie-breaker, they sit one spot behind Jimmy Butler and co. And that’s a pretty important single seeding difference. Nobody wants to face the Boston Celtics in round one. As of today, if the season were to end, the Sixers would visit Butler’s Heat down in South Beach for the Play-In.

If they won that game, they’d earn a date to Milwaukee to take on a (seemingly more beatable) Bucks team.

If they lost the Play-In game from an eighth seed, they’d play host to the winner of Chicago-Atlanta for the unenviable right to ship up to Boston for a road series vs. Jayson Tatum and co.

Two non-wacky scenarios in play here: losing to Boston in the first round, or losing to a Doc Rivers-led team in round one; either would ensure a cruel summer for fans. But for now we’ll leave a blank space for the 76ers’ unknown first-round opponent.

A look at the league-wide standings:

Philadelphia has a below-average record, the 16th best overall, one slot above Golden State, the last great NBA dynasty.

Numbers

It’s been a tale of two seasons. BE and AE. Before Embiid went down and after Embid went down. They had a top-six offense (119.4 points per 100 possessions) when the back-to-back scoring champ was still cooking opposing bigs.

But since Joel went down in early February, they’ve mostly floundered trying to score the ball. Today they have the 13th-best offensive rating (116.7). But over the last 15 contests, their 109.7 offensive rating ranks 23rd overall. Hopefully, Maxey, who tells everybody he’s a soldier, can get them a win tonight vs. Miami. That’s a huge game standings wise.

The Sixers had the eighth-best defensive rating (allowing 113.2 pts/100) before Joel had surgery on his meniscus. Over the last 15 games, they have just the 23rd-ranked defense (115.2).

So yeah, Joel is worth about 12 extra points per 100 possessions, net. Smells like an MVP, don’t it?

Small wonder the team is 26-8 with him, and tantamount to a 23rd-ranked lottery team without him. Long live the greatest Sixer since the Fearless Allen Iverson.

Power Rankings

NBA.com regards the Sixers as perfectly average, coming in 15th in their most recent power rankings. It’s a difficult ranking to resolve because they’re clearly below average without Joel, and awesome with him.

Odds

Draft Kings isn’t terribly enchanted with the Sixers chances of hoisting the Larry O.B. jawn. They know all too well the road this team would have to face come playoff time; most likely pulling themselves out of some Play-In Mud, before needing to win four road series.

Still, only six teams have better title odds than Philadelphia (BOS, DEN, LAC, MIL, PHO, OKC).

Vibes

It’s hard to get excited for the Sixers at this time of year. They have a brutal schedule ahead, and their style of play just isn’t the same without Joel. I honestly think my tears would ricochet off my old Sarah McLachlan Mirrorball album through at least August if they got bounced in the first round by the Celts or Doc Rivers.

To win it all and get bejeweled, they’d have to strike a delicate balance the rest of the way; win enough games without Embiid to avoid some of those worst-case playoff scenarios, re-Taylor the offense on the fly with some names who’ve yet to play with Jo (like Buddy Hield, Kyle Lowry and No. 22, Cam Payne) then hope injury Karma goes the other way for a change.

But it would make for one hell of an NBA love story, wouldn’t it?

If I could script anything I wanted, like anything in my wildest dreams, I’d script this Process Era team turning into a juggernaut the rest of the way upon Joel’s return, and begin exorcising all of the demons: beat Jimmy in the Play-in, beat Boston in round one, beat the Knicks in round two, beat Giannis in round three, and then beat either Nikola Jokic or James Harden in the Finals, all on the road....imagine the Kelce-style speech Joel could give at the parade in that version of events?

(Can you tell I watched 3.5 hours worth of Taylor Swift concerts on Disney+ last weekend?)