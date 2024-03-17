No timelines yet, but encouraging news on Embiid, Covington

The Sixers have had brutal injury luck for months now.

Even beyond Joel Embiid’s absence, De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington have been missed significant time. Players like Tyrese Maxey, Nicolas Batum and Tobias Harris have been in and out of the lineup. The results have mostly been ugly, but it’s hard when you’re shuffling the roster in a Process-like way.

There was a bit of good news to come out of Sixers practice on Sunday: Embiid was able to participate in some portions.

“Joel was here today, yep,” head coach Nick Nurse said. “He was on the court. He went through a little bit of the practice — all non-contact stuff. He’s lifting weights right now. No timeline for his return.”

The Sixers have been playing Embiid’s potential return close to the chest.

When Embiid initially had the procedure done on his injured left meniscus back on Feb. 6, reports said he could be back in six-to-eight weeks. This Tuesday would put him at the six-week mark, however, a recent report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne poured a little cold water on the situation. According to Shelburne, Embiid is “not anywhere close” and the Sixers are hoping for him to return for the last week of the regular season.

With that said, any news that includes Embiid participating in any portions of practice feels positive, especially when you consider the reigning MVP will need to find chemistry with new teammates Kyle Lowry, Buddy Hield and Cameron Payne.

Covington has been out even longer than Embiid, not playing a game in 2024. He last played in a loss to the Bulls on Dec. 30 and has missed the last 34 games with a left knee bone bruise.

The veteran forward could be seen getting shots up after practice and, like Embiid, was able to participate in portions of practice for the first time in a while.

“It’s his first time back around (practice),” Nurse said. “He has been on the court a few days. He did get out and participate in parts of practice today. It’s a good step forward. Hopefully, it’ll keep going forward. That’s kind of the thing with him. Each day you’ve got to check to see how it responds to some court time — extended court time. He had a pretty long session yesterday, and it looks like they’re going at it again a little bit longer. He’s tolerating everything so far, so hopefully he keeps going.”

While Embiid and Covington are making progress, Harris and Melton remain out. Harris suffered a right ankle sprain in the fourth quarter against the Bucks Thursday and missed Saturday night’s game against the Hornets. As for Melton, who has been dealing with a back issue for months, he’s expected to be re-evaluated this Wednesday.

The Sixers are going to have work to do to integrate so many returning players back into the lineup. For now, the healthy players have to find a way to win — and that starts on the defensive end.

“We know when De’Anthony, RoCo and Joel come back, a lot of things are going to change for sure,” veteran Nicolas Batum said. “But something you can’t lose is the defense, though. OK, the offense is probably going to improve, but we can’t let our defense go down, especially in the offense. We’re missing three defensive guys. So that’s encouraging. When we add them, we can improve our defense again. That’s something we’re going to need in April.”