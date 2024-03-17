Tyrese Maxey: ‘I tell everybody I’m a soldier’

With the Philadelphia 76ers sliding down the standings, they badly needed a victory on Saturday night. The schedule makers helped out by serving up an injured Charlotte Hornets team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Still, the Sixers wouldn’t have secured their 109-98 win without an excellent performance from All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey scored a game-high 30 points, boosted by an 11-of-12 night from the free throw line. It was a big swing from Thursday night in Milwaukee, when Maxey only had three attempted free throws, because the referees apparently decided drives like the one below didn’t warrant a whistle:

Tyrese Maxey has the worst whistle in the league pic.twitter.com/eruwPNBtaW — J (@SixersJustin) March 15, 2024

It was a different story against Charlotte, however. Following the win, head coach Nick Nurse spoke to Tyrese’s aggressiveness, and mentioned he had no issues with what he considered a well-officiated game:

“That’s kind of a normal 20-shot mark that we like him at. I probably would have liked him to go a little bit more. We were trying to get people out of his way because he was just good enough to create enough on his own, but we couldn’t quite get out. They sent a lot, they doubled him a lot. Even when we did clear out, they were doubling him in isolations too, so they were making him give it up a lot, so it was pretty good. Really happy he got to the line. I complained enough about it before the game, have to at least mention it. It was good tonight.”

Nurse went on to describe a prior level of frustration with what might be perceived as inconsistent calls on either end of the court.

Nick Nurse on Tyrese Maxey’s performance and how Maxey is officiated.



Nurse said that “there’s certainly a level of frustration” and that the biggest thing he wants is for the same fouls to be called on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/j4NrZOVD10 — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) March 17, 2024

That being said, one of the fouls Maxey drew was one of the most obvious calls in the league this season, as Hornets rookie Brandon Miller threw an elbow directly to Tyrese’s nose, drawing blood.

I’ve never seen this before:



Brandon Miller with the straight up UFC elbow directly to the nose of Tyrese Maxey while maintaining his dribble. Wild.



Miller tossed. Maxey with a bloody nose.pic.twitter.com/e45OsMXSQA — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) March 17, 2024

It was initially a scary moment, particularly considering Maxey recently returned to game action after missing time with a concussion. Then, it quickly turned into another chapter in the growing lore of Tyrese’s legend in the city of Brotherly Love. Maxey got treated on the sideline like a boxer in his corner, then returned to the game to a roar from the crowd and sank both technical free throws.

How can one not like Tyrese Maxey



pic.twitter.com/rzBniFrwQ6 — RB (@RBPhillyTake) March 17, 2024

Maxey was asked after the game how his nose was feeling:

“I was just making a joke. I got hit and I was like, ‘Oh, let me get up. I don’t want to go through that again.’ But I’m all right. I tell everybody I’m a soldier, so it is what it is. I’m going to take UFC lessons, though. ... Also, I want to say, I know Brandon Miller didn’t mean to do that on purpose, so the jokes I make, they aren’t personal.”

I’m glad we’re at a point where we can all joke about it, especially since Maxey didn’t seem the worse for wear at today’s practice:

Tyrese Maxey doing some work with Drew Hanlen after today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/GNjsQ8yFrk — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) March 17, 2024

For a city serving as the setting of the Rocky and Creed movie franchises, seeing a guy shake off a blow to the head and lead his team to glory is essentially fan catnip. Between his unquestioned work ethic, contributions in the community, and glowing upbeat demeanor in his approach to life, we didn’t need one more reason to root for Tyrese Maxey. But on Saturday, he went out and gave us another one anyway.