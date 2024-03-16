Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers barely take care of business against Charlotte

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 12

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 8

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

Well, tonight’s game will not end up on the Sixers’ season highlight reel, as Philadelphia fell behind an injured, road-weary, and just plain bad Charlotte team, 89-88, with less than six minutes left in the game. However, the Sixers got their act together in time, going on a 15-4 run to regain a double-digit lead in the final minutes, culminating in a 109-98 victory. Losing to these Hornets might have been the nadir of the season, but now it just counts as one win in the standings. The Sixers stay ahead of Miami in the Eastern Conference standings, heading into Monday’s game against the Heat. For now, tonight’s Bell Ringer nominees.

Tyrese Maxey: 30 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 turnovers

Maxey led the way with his 19th 30-point game of the season, doing his best to earn his way to the free throw line one game after the officials in Milwaukee wouldn’t give him a whistle even if got hit with a two-by-four. He finished 11-of-12 at the charity stripe tonight, not shying away from contact and aggressively attacking the basket time and again. He also won some additional brownie points from the Rocky-opposed Philly faithful, taking a forearm shiver to the face from Brandon Miller, which resulted in a flagrant 2 ejection for the Charlotte rookie. Maxey stuffed some gauze up his nose to stem the bleeding from a bloody nose, then came right back onto the court. While his outside shooting was slow early on, he later hit some slick stepbacks and reached a historic mark.

.@TyreseMaxey just made his 500th career three-pointer early in the third quarter. In his 254th career @NBA game, he's the second-fastest @sixers player to reach the mark behind @KyleKorver (241 games).



h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) March 17, 2024

tyrese maxey gets legend status for this pic.twitter.com/C1iAufrGqv — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 17, 2024

Kelly Oubre, Jr.: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 4 turnovers

Facing his former club, Oubre wasted no time showing them what they were missing, scoring 11 points in the first quarter. In addition to his usual willing trigger, he made a pair of terrific off-ball cuts leading to forceful dunks. The veteran forward slowed down some from there, but he did have a huge three-point play to help put the game away late in the fourth.

Kelly with authority pic.twitter.com/v6p7VgUolT — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 16, 2024

Cam Payne: 10 points, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover

I loved what I saw from Payne tonight, who got hot in the second quarter with eight points, including a couple of nifty stepback threes. He did a lot of little things as well, though, including a beautiful baseline bounce pass for an Oubre Jr dunk, and a smart charge taken to foil a Hornets transition opportunity (probably an unnecessary cheap shot from me, but Tobias Harris has literally never done that). Payne later had a couple smooth assists on drive-and-dish plays. Not to go armchair psychologist, but it’s nice to see a player like Payne out there clearly caring and giving his all, whether it’s screaming after a big play or boxing out well enough for Alaa to shout it out on the broadcast.

Mo Bamba with a solid entry for the "Worst Pass of the 2023-24 NBA season" competition (tho shoutout Cam Payne for the excellent transition defense) pic.twitter.com/RZ8CKUVb3G — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) March 17, 2024

Nic Batum: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers

Oubre wasn’t the only way with Revenge Game implications against his former club. Batum, the Little Things champion, was up to his old tricks again tonight. He got his hands on everything defensively, secured a trio of offensive rebounds, and provided just enough scoring punch to be a factor. His three-pointer from the corner with 1:22 left in the game was the nail in the coffin in the Sixers’ win.

Shoutout Paul Reed for the impromptu Pin-In Screen he set for Nico Batum on his game-sealing three.



Reed's screen is the reason Batum has no contest in his face on the shot, great instincts from BBall Paul. pic.twitter.com/LVTT1IvRAQ — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) March 17, 2024