It wasn’t pretty, but the Sixers will take the win vs. the Hornets

They’ll take what they can get but boy oh boy was that ugly.

The Sixers were victorious 109-98 over the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night despite Philadelphia trying to give the game away at multiple points.

Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 30 points, shooting 8-of-20, putting up three rebounds and four assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 22 points, shooting 8-of-16 from the field.

Tobias Harris was out tonight after suffering a sprained right ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s loss to the Bucks.

Here are some thoughts from the Center.

First Quarter

The offense was off to a good start, making five of their first seven shots from the field including the patented violent dunk of the evening from Oubre. He was very active trying to cut through lanes, and his teammates found him multiple times in the first.

Kelly with authority pic.twitter.com/v6p7VgUolT — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 16, 2024

The Sixers eased up a bit after the timeout, turning the ball over on three straight possessions. Both teams generated plenty of high-percentage shots, with the Hornets winning points in the paint 18-14 in the quarter.

Despite the team’s efforts, they could not get Buddy Hield going. They tried to take advantage of KJ Martin’s defender sagging off him and use screens to free up that space. Hield was 0-of-3 from the field in the first, but the Sixers still led by three thanks to 11 from Oubre and 10 from Maxey.

Second Quarter

Martin himself had a nice opening shift. He slid down to the four tonight in the absence of Harris after playing at the five for the last month or so. He got himself on the board with an and-1 in the middle of the lane, then knocked down a three above the break early in the second.

Not only did Nick Nurse win his first half challenge, but it also shut down a Hornets run. After knocking down a couple of threes, they appeared to make it a one-point game when this was called a goaltend. The play was overturned, and Bamba had a steal and a block in the quarter. Charlotte went cold after this review, going scoreless for over three minutes.

Maxey took some shots in this quarter, the second was an elbow straight to the face from Brandon Miller. That elbow ended up being so harsh it was ruled a flagrant two and Miller was tossed. Maxey stayed in the game to take the free throws, even playing up his bloody nose to the crowd when the big screen showed him receiving medical attention.

Philly’s ball movement was excellent all half, and their 14 assists on 17 made field goals reflected that. Oubre continued to get free on cuts, leading all scorers with 17 points, as the Sixers led by six at halftime.

Third Quarter

The Sixers’ offense was a bit more one dimensional to start the second half, with Maxey scoring the team’s first seven points of the third. It took five and a half minutes for another Sixer to get on the board in the quarter.

Even against this team, the Sixers struggled on the boards. They surrendered nine offensive rebounds through three quarters. Nick Richards grabbed four of those himself, as the Hornets had 16 second-chance points through three.

It was another solid night for Cam Payne, who was able to see the floor in the third quarter tonight. He was 4-of-6 from the field, and dished out five assists as well. The bench came alive as Hield started to knock down some shots as well. The Sixers led by eight after Maxey hit a ridiculous up-and-under to beat the buzzer.

Fourth Quarter

The whole night it felt like the Sixers should have been up more, and that came to a head at the start of the fourth. A couple of silly fouls from Martin kickstarted a Charlotte run: one giving Davis Bertans an and-1 and the next an away-from-the-play foul. Oubre turned over a lob that had no hope of getting to Bamba, and the Hornets cut the lead to one, forcing a timeout from Nurse.

Maxey shook free for a big stepback three, but that was more momentum the Sixers failed to build upon. Shortly after, Bamba got called for a loose ball foul on the offensive end, then got T’d arguing his case.

Crunch time was going to come down to if Maxey and Oubre could hit enough shots to put this one away, and they came through. Oubre drove to the lane for an and-1 to push the lead back to seven at the two-minute mark. Nico Batum made it a 10-point lead on the next possession with a corner three.

Kyle with the steal Kelly with the finish. pic.twitter.com/sfSYI2dIVT — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 17, 2024