Sixers look to get back on track vs. banged up Hornets squad

After going 1-2 on their three-game road trip, the Sixers come home looking to get back in the win column. They welcome the Charlotte Hornets to town Saturday night as the first part of a two-game homestead.

Not only will Philadelphia be looking for a win, but they’ll be looking to sweep the season series after winning the previous three matchups. These teams last met two weeks ago at the Center— a 121-114 win for the Sixers thanks to 33 points from Tyrese Maxey and 31 points from Tobias Harris.

Philadelphia could be without the services of Harris for this one. He is the latest addition to the injury report, currently listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. He suffered this injury when Giannis Antetokounmpo inadvertently stepped on his foot in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s loss to the Bucks.

While Harris went down pretty hard, he didn't even end up leaving the game because of the incident.

Tobias Harris turned his right ankle on this play, but remains in the game pic.twitter.com/riyS0kIBTi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 15, 2024

The team should have a better idea of his availability closer to tip off. It will be interesting to see if the newest Sixer, Kai Jones, is available against his former team. The Sixers made the signing of his 10-day contract official on Friday night, and he played for the Delaware Blue Coats a few hours later.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have been without former All-Star LaMelo Ball for quite some time. He’s only played 22 games this year and remains out along with Mark Williams and Seth Curry.

Curry suffered his ankle sprain when these teams last met on March 1.

This is about as close as it gets to a must win for Philadelphia, currently sitting half a game out of the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. After playing the 17-win Hornets on Saturday, they’ll play the Heat on Monday, another team they’re fighting for playoff positioning with.

After that, the team heads out for a four-game trip on the West Coast, all against teams in postseason position. This matchup is one the Sixers can’t afford to give away.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

When: 7:00 pm EST

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

