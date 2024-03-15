Former Sixer Patrick Beverley flips ball at Nick Nurse at end of game

The Philadelphia 76ers ran out of gas late against the Milwaukee Bucks, squandering their lead and ultimately falling 114-105 on Thursday night.

If you watched through to the final horn, you may have noticed something as time expired. Former Sixer Patrick Beverley took the ball down the court and, when time ran out, appeared to flip the ball towards the back of Sixers’ coach Nick Nurse.

i have a feeling pat bev running down the court and flipping the ball to nick nurse at the buzzer was not an accident pic.twitter.com/Vtha4x5U90 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 15, 2024

Shoutout to Mo Bamba on the block, by the way.

This is just, for lack of a better phrase, weirdo behavior from Beverley. If it had been Daryl Morey standing there, maybe that would have made sense. But Nurse didn’t trade Beverley. Nurse wasn’t the one that allegedly told Beverley he wouldn’t be traded. It just seems misplaced and unnecessary.

Look, we can all appreciate the energy and dawg mentality that Pat Bev brings to the game. It was likely a large reason he was seemingly well-liked by Philadelphia fans in his short time as a Sixer. Well, that and the pandering.

It’s a vibe to be on the Sixers right now pic.twitter.com/3tx2qGY6LH — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) December 15, 2023

The tide has certainly taken a turn since he was traded back on Feb. 8.

He took a shot at his former organization by saying the difference between the Sixers and the Bucks is that “everybody wants to win [in Milwaukee], it’s not about stats”. That statement was made less than eight whole days after he was traded. My my, the tables turn quickly.

The latest act of defiance came at the conclusion of Thursday night’s contest as Beverley purposefully ran down the court with the ball to toss towards Nurse. Odd night to make a statement, however, when both the player he was traded for (Cam Payne) and the player picked up to take his role (Kyle Lowry) outperformed him... but I digress.

One could say “oh, he was wronged by the Sixers” with Morey trading him quite surprisingly and suddenly, after allegedly telling Beverley he wouldn’t be traded. But, there’s also that he’s got a podcast to push. The sudden vocal shift in attitude could certainly lead some to question whether or not everything he says and does is mostly fodder to amplify his pod.

Or maybe he’s really just this damn bitter.