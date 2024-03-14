Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers remember how to play basketball, but it’s not enough vs. Bucks

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 11

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 8

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers put up one hell of a fight against the Milwaukee Bucks but ran out of gas in the fourth, falling 114-105 on Thursday night.

Man, it’s nice to at least see some watchable basketball out of these Sixers. After Tuesday’s game, coming into Milwaukee against the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference, expectations might have been low for Philadelphia in this one.

Well, it went somewhat better than expected, at least?

Things started out hot from long range with both teams raining down triples — five threes from each team in the first period. Ten points from Tyrese Maxey in the frame and a few triples late from Buddy Hield led the Sixers on a 10-0 run to end the first up 29-24. Some fantastic minutes from Paul Reed combined with 11 quick points from Cam Payne off the bench in the second period helped the Sixers grow their lead to 61-53 headed into halftime.

The third period brought with it a back-and-forth battle. The Bucks were able to snag their first lead since the first towards the end of the period, but it was short-lived. Led by a spectacular performance from Maxey, who couldn’t seem to miss a shot no matter where he was on the floor (or flying midair, even), the Sixers regained a narrow advantage to lead by three points going into the final frame.

A 16-3 Milwaukee run about midway through the fourth put Philadelphia on their heels as the Bucks went back out in front, building an eight-point lead (their biggest of the game to that point). The Sixers’ comeback attempt was actually led by Tobias Harris. With five minutes left in the game, Harris had just six points. By the end, he had 15. Unfortunately, the shots kept sinking for the Bucks and the Sixers could never close the gap, falling 114-105 on Thursday.

It’s a loss, but at least it showed that there is some potential left with this Sixers’ squad (and that they can score over 80 points in a game). There’s still a major concern that this is just another example of this team running out of gas in the end, but it was undoubtedly a step in the right direction compared to Tuesday.

The Sixers will head back home to South Philadelphia to host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday evening.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Tyrese Maxey: 30 points (5 triples), 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Maxey got off to a hot start from long range with back-to-back triples to get things going on Thursday night. He still may not be a full 100% after missing four games with a concussion, but he looked pretty damn good. He led the Sixers with 10 points in the first period on 4-for-6 field goal shooting. Of course his bread and butter is getting downhill toward the rim, and he did some of that, but boy was he hot from beyond the arc. By halftime, Maxey led the field with 18 points on 4-for-5 three-point shooting. He had another double-digit period in the third with 11 points to keep the Sixers narrowly ahead of the battling Bucks.

Maxey said after the Sixers’ last contest vs. the New York Knicks on Tuesday that he was admittedly a bit tired getting back into game action after the week or so in concussion protocol. It certainly didn’t look that way on Thursday. In addition to his barrage of triples, Maxey hit a few of his “how did he sink that” shots on the move as he weaved his way through the Milwaukee defense (see two examples below) with his speed and agility. He was just absolutely on fire.

AN ALL TIME MAXEY RUN RIGHT NOW https://t.co/BawdVINKUy pic.twitter.com/itJaa8SaS7 — J (@SixersJustin) March 15, 2024

There wasn’t much more you could’ve asked of Maxey tonight. He finished Thursday with 30 points on 12-for-23 field goal shooting (five triples), four rebounds and four assists.

Cam Payne: 13 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists in 11:45

You could tell Payne came into this one against his former team with some “y’all shouldn’t have traded me” energy. In 8:27 played in the first half, Payne had 11 points on 3-for-3 shooting from long range, an offensive rebound and two assists. In a quick moment back on the floor in the third, he tacked on another two points with a high bank shot off the window.

With just 11:45 on the floor in this one, Payne was the third-highest scorer for the Sixers behind Maxey (30) and Harris (15). He finished with 13 points on 5-for-6 field goal shooting (3-for-3 from long range).