Maxey drops 30 but Sixers’ offense stalls in second half in loss to Bucks

Well, at least it wasn’t nationally televised.

The Sixers ran out of gas Thursday night, falling 114-105 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 30 points, shooting 12-of-23 from the field and 5-of-9 from three, but only one of those points came in the fourth quarter.

Tobias Harris got hot in the fourth quarter, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 32 points along with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

Maxey was feeling it from the jump. He came around screens to make the first two threes of the game for the Sixers. The second was very impressive as he was flailing to draw a foul. These teams were hoisting. Seven of the game’s first eight field goals were from behind the three-point arc.

a little back-to-back Rese to start us off! pic.twitter.com/HKw9bgUkYG — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 15, 2024

Milwaukee really kept the Sixers from getting shots up in the paint in their matchup a few weeks ago. Philly already had more success tonight, with Kyle Lowry making his first three shots of the game off of dribble drives. It wasn’t all perfect though, as the team turned it over twice trying to force feed Mo Bamba on rolls.

Both teams continued to shoot well from deep, each of them making five three-pointers in the quarter. Buddy Hield came off the bench to hit two at the end of the quarter, putting the Sixers back in front. Those makes from Hield plus a tough layup from Maxey helped the Sixers end the quarter on a 10-0 run, holding a five-point lead.

Second Quarter

Paul Reed was all over the place defensively in his first shift out there. He wrapped up the first quarter by swatting away a Pat Bev layup. His next block was a bit more impressive, denying Antetokounmpo at the rim. He then put a bow on things by poking the ball away from Bobby Portis in transition, then promptly knocked down a three.

The Sixers’ aggressive, handsy defensive approach was paying dividends. They turned the Bucks over 10 times in the first half, and scored 17 points off of those turnovers. With so many key defenders for this team on the shelf, this is really the identity this team needs to lean into on that end of the floor.

It wasn’t just a revenge game for Pat Bev, Cam Payne was also back in Milwaukee for the first time since the Bucks traded him. He made his first four shots of the game, three of those from beyond the arc. He went into the half with 11 points.

What a weird ending to the half. Philly’s offense got bogged down and went scoreless for nearly three minutes, with which the Bucks capitalized with a 12-5 run. That ended when Crowder wrapped up Maxey, causing a stoppage and a review. The play was ruled a technical on Crowder, and the Sixers ended up going into the half with an eight-point lead.

Third Quarter

At the start of the third, Maxey drove down the baseline and found a wide open Harris around the break who knocked down a three. Not only was it his first made field goal of the night, but it was the first three-pointer he’s made in four games. His last three came in last Wednesday’s loss to the Grizzlies.

Philly tried to force feed Harris to get him going, but it only slowed things down. He wasn’t able to get the position he wanted on isos, and missed the shot or turned the ball over if he held on to it. If he didn’t shoot, he took way too long to make that decision and gave his teammates shot clock grenades as a result. It’s just hard to watch that night in and night out without trying something new.

The Sixers’ offense was almost entirely buoyed by Maxey in the third. Not only did he go for 11 in the quarter, but he had three assists in the third after having none in the first half. The Sixers ended the quarter clinging to a three-point lead.

Oh yeah, Tyrese is most definitely feeling it. pic.twitter.com/4kSWVelcTe — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2024

Fourth Quarter

The few minutes Maxey started on the bench was always going to be a tough stretch to get through. They didn’t last long, but the Bucks used the time to go on a 9-0 run, retaking the lead in the process. Kelly Oubre Jr. was unsuccessful on his violent dunk attempts tonight, getting blocked by Brook Lopez three times.

The Sixers looked fairly dead in the water, and it was actually Harris who knocked down some shots to get them back into it. He got a couple of midrange shots to fall, as well as a three at the end of the shot clock. He had nine points in the quarter despite getting his ankle stepped on by Antetokounmpo.