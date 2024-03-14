A new Allen Iverson documentary in development

Amazon has greenlit a documentary on the life of 76ers legend Allen Iverson from Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends, a division of Authentic Studios, and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media.

“His cultural impact was bigger than basketball and this documentary sets out to properly define his legacy,” says @Shaq.… pic.twitter.com/zCEosGdw1t — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 14, 2024

The documentary reportedly focuses on Allen Iverson’s cultural impact on the NBA, starting with his origins in Hampton, Virginia all the way to his current day self; including everything in-between. It will feature interviews and personal stories from Iverson’s friends, family and fellow NBA players and coaches.

Iverson added via statement to Deadline, “I’m ready to tell my story my way, authentic and unapologetically. I look forward to people seeing a side of me they haven’t seen before.”

Presented by Prime Video Sports, the untitled documentary on Iverson is produced by Jersey Legends (a division of Authentic Studios) and Unanimous Media. O’Neal, Curry, Erick Peyton, Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris and One9 serve as executive producers on the pic, set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

As most Sixer fans know, Iverson was selected first overall in the famous 1996 NBA Draft. Winning the Most Valuable Player award in 2000-01 season, Iverson led the 76ers to their first Finals appearance since 1983. Iverson spent 12 of his 14 seasons in the NBA with the Sixers, including stints with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies. Iverson rejoined the 76ers for his final season in 2011, retiring from the NBA later that year.

Iverson was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, alongside O’Neal and Rockets legend Yao Ming — cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players to ever set foot on a basketball court.