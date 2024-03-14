Report: Sixers planning to sign 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones to 10-day contract

With two empty roster spots and a need for a big man, the Sixers will sign 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones to a 10-day contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last week that the Sixers would work out and meet with Jones. With Joel Embiid still sidelined, the 6-foot-11 Jones gives the Sixers a little more depth and size at the five spot.

The Hornets waived the 23-year-old earlier this season after a string of odd social media posts, including some that criticized teammates and the Hornets organization. He did not participate in training camp because of personal reasons and has not played a game this season. Because of the circumstances surrounding his release, Jones was not able to find a new home until now.

On the court, Jones is an athletic marvel with a 7-1 wingspan and 9-2 standing reach. The best way to describe him is active, something the Sixers could use as an alternative to Mo Bamba. Jones is far from perfect, though. He’s only played 67 NBA games and his skillset is still mostly raw. But if you’re looking for a guy who will fight for rebounds, challenge shots at the rim and finish lobs ferociously (albeit recklessly a lot of the time), Jones isn’t a bad option.

Jones played two years at Texas before entering the 2021 NBA draft and being selected 19th overall. During his sophomore season for the Longhorns, Jones showed a little skill, shooting 38.2 percent from three on 1.3 attempts per game. It looked like a tantalizing skillset for the modern NBA.

It’s truly a low-risk, high-reward move for the Sixers. If it doesn’t work out, you simply move on. If he buys into what Nick Nurse is selling, you could have a first-round talent here to develop. It’s also worth noting that Jones is a native of The Bahamas like Sixers sharpshooter Buddy Hield. They’ve played together for their national team, and Hield has spoken glowingly about his fellow countryman.

With the signing of Jones, the Sixers will still have one standard roster spot open. Converting Ricky Council IV’s two-way deal still seems like the most logical decision there.