Sixers look to re-enter the 21st century tonight in Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers scored exactly 79 points in each of the last two games. In the year 2024. Sure, the New York Knicks are an excellent defensive team, particularly when OG Anunoby has been in the lineup, but we’re talking about scoring totals reminiscent of the time Tom Thibodeau first brought ‘Ice’ into our lives. Miraculously, the Sixers at least came away with one victory thanks to an outstanding defensive effort of their own on Sunday. Things did not go nearly as well in Tuesday night’s 106-79 defeat, where the only positive takeaway was TNT providing us with the ‘Where is Tobias Harris?’ graphic for our future meme-ing pleasure. (The answer, by the way: He has mentally been in Detroit for months.)

The Sixers should have an easier time scoring against tonight’s opponent, as the Milwaukee Bucks are simply middle of the pack in defensive rating this season. Overall though, after a rocky start to the Doc Rivers era in Wisconsin, the Bucks have righted the ship. Following the All-Star break, Milwaukee is 7-3 with the sixth-best net rating in the league. (The Sixers are 27th, only ahead of Charlotte, Memphis, and Washington. Cool. Cool, cool, cool.) The Bucks are back up to second in the Eastern Conference. Remember when we used to play out the probability of the Sixers earning a two seed? Those were the days.

These two clubs met a few weeks ago, a 119-98 Milwaukee win in Philadelphia. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished one assist shy of a 30-point triple-double in that contest, and with how Tobias Harris has regressed on the defensive end of late (in addition to every other area of basketball), I’m not sure what the plan would be to slow down the Greek Freak tonight. Paul Reed had some isolated success against Giannis once upon a time, but that was in a reserve role. He’s likely too foul prone to cover Antetokounmpo for extended minutes.

Milwaukee is dealing with one major injury of note. Khris Middleton has been out since early February with an ankle injury. We did hear earlier in the week that he’s getting closer to a return, but it won’t be tonight. Malik Beasley and and MarJon Beauchamp are both listed as questionable with back spasms, while Pat Beverley is probable with right hip soreness. Assuming he goes, tonight will be the long-awaited definitive referendum on the Pat Beverley-Cam Payne trade. As for the Sixers, it’s only the usual three out (Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and Robert Covington). Ricky Council IV is back with the big club, while Terq Smith is still with the Blue Coats.

A loss tonight and the Sixers are squarely positioned as a Play-In Tournament team, but are also only two games back of the Knicks for fourth place in the East. Their Embiid-less play hasn’t done anything to inspire hope, but a road win over Milwaukee would certainly be throwing a bone to the few remaining optimists out there. We’ll see what Nick Nurse can cook up this time to try and outmaneuver Doc Rivers and the Bucks.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When: 8:00 pm ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

