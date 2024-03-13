Where Tobias Harris ranks among the biggest Sixers mistakes since the start of the Process

Tobias Harris hit the nadir of his 2023-24 season on Tuesday against the New York Knicks. He scored a season-low two points on 1-of-6 shooting to go with three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes in the Sixers’ 106-79 loss.

The Sixers were starting a third-string center (Mo Bamba), a buyout pickup (Kyle Lowry) and a guy who they signed to a one-year, minimum-salary deal in mid-September (Kelly Oubre Jr.) along with All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, who made his return after missing the previous four games because of a concussion. If ever there was a time for the Sixers’ nearly $40 million man to make an impact on a game sans reigning MVP Joel Embiid, it was this type of game, but alas.

That inconsistency has been the theme of Harris’ play as of late. He played key roles in recent wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks, but he’s otherwise vacillated between mediocre and downright awful. If he keeps failing to provide positive value on either end of the floor, head coach Nick Nurse should strongly consider giving Harris a quicker hook once the Sixers get back closer to full strength (although he isn’t yet).

The good news is that Harris’ five-year, $180 million contract finally expires this offseason. The bad news is that he somehow wound up spending the entire thing with the Sixers.

In fairness, Harris isn’t a bad player, this recent stretch notwithstanding. Had the Sixers paid him half as much on his last deal, he’d be considered one of the better-value contracts in the league. But they didn’t, and with giant contractual figures come equally supersized expectations that Harris never came close to reaching.

Amazingly, the trade for him and subsequent decision to re-sign him to a five-year, $180 million near-max contract wasn’t even the worst move the Sixers have made since former general manager Sam Hinkie officially began the Process in 2013. As of now, current team president Daryl Morey was responsible for exactly zero of the top five, although the jury remains out on the long-term outcome of the James Harden trade.

Let’s walk down memory lane and look back on the mistakes that have brought them to where they are today: woefully undermanned without their MVP center.

5. Drafting Jahlil Okafor

On the morning of the 2015 NBA draft, Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were leaning toward taking Ohio State point guard D’Angelo Russell over Duke center Jahlil Okafor, assuming the Minnesota Timberwolves took Kentucky center Karl-Anthony Towns with the No. 1 overall pick. His reporting was spot-on, which put the Sixers in a tough spot.

According to reporting at the time, Kristaps Porzingis’ camp refused to give the Sixers his medical information or grant them a private workout. His skill set made him a far more natural fit alongside either Embiid or Nerlens Noel than Okafor, but the Sixers opted to take Okafor perhaps due to their uncertainty about Porzingis.

Okafor averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds as a rookie to finish fifth in the Rookie of the Year race, but his career quickly tailed off from there. He bounced in and out of the starting lineup over the first month of the 2016-17 season and dressed only sporadically over the ensuing two months.

Okafor finished the year with 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in only 22.7 minutes per game, and it wound up being his final full season in Philly. The Sixers traded him with Nik Stauskas and a second-round pick (which the Nets later used on Nic Claxton) for Trevor Booker, who played only 33 games for them before they waived him.

The top 10 of the 2015 draft was filled with landmines—including Mario Hezonja, Willie Cauley-Stein and Stanley Johnson—so it’s hard to fault the Sixers too much for whiffing once D-Lo was off the board. Devin Booker was the prize of the draft at No. 13, and the Sixers wound up with the No. 15 pick in that year’s draft on their roster this year (Oubre).

But if Porzingis winds up helping the Celtics win a title this year, the Sixers will rue letting him slip through their fingers on draft night nine years ago. That isn’t the last Celtics-related oopsie that the Sixers made in recent years, either.

4. Trading Mikal Bridges on 2018 draft night

The 2018 NBA draft lined up perfectly for the Sixers. When they came onto the clock at No. 10, Villanova wing Mikal Bridges was still on the board.

Bridges’ mother was the vice president of human resources for the Sixers at the time, according to ESPN’s Jorge Sedano. When the Sixers took him at No. 10, it seemed like one of the feel-good stories of the draft—and one that filled a major need for them.

That is, until they traded him to the Phoenix Suns less than an hour later for the No. 16 pick (which the Sixers used on Zhaire Smith) and a fully unprotected 2021 first-round pick via the Miami Heat.

Bridges turned into a steady two-way contributor for a Phoenix team that reached the NBA Finals in 2021, and he finished second to Marcus Smart in the Defensive Player of the Year race the following season. Meanwhile, Smith suffered a Jones fracture in his foot and then had a severe allergic reaction that derailed his time with the Sixers before it even started.

Bridges would have been a perfect fit alongside all three of the Embiid-Simmons, Embiid-Maxey and Embiid-James Harden pairings. He’d be among my top targets this offseason via trade or free agency, frankly. And while the Brooklyn Nets have shown zero interest in trading him so far, having to give up any draft compensation will hurt when they had his rights in their hands six years ago.

That wasn’t the only bad part of the trade, either.

3. Trading for Tobias Harris and re-signing him

The Sixers didn’t have the 2021 Miami first-rounder that they acquired in the Bridges trade for long. At the 2019 trade deadline, they shipped that pick along with another first-rounder and two second-rounders to the Los Angeles Clippers for Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott.

Both Scott and the Tobi-Bobi connection provided some iconic moments during their time in Philadelphia, so the trade wasn’t a total wash. Those picks turned into Saddiq Bey, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and James Nnaji, though. Bey and Mann in particular could have been helpful for the shorthanded Sixers as of late.

The bigger mistake is what happened the ensuing summer. With all three of Harris, Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick hitting free agency, the Sixers had the option of running their current core back or blowing it up in favor of a big offseason splash. (Sound familiar?) The Sixers chose the middle path by letting Redick walk, sign-and-trading Butler—don’t worry, we’ll get there—and re-signing Harris to a five-year, $180 million deal.

Again, Harris is not a bad player. He is a completely adequate starter in the right context. However, he has never provided anywhere close to max-player production during his time in Philadelphia. The fact that he has never taken a charge in more than 350 games as a Sixer is now permanently seared into my brain.

Having Harris’ albatross contract dangled around their neck over the past half-decade has limited what the Sixers could do elsewhere. They almost certainly would have had to attach picks to dump it at any point prior to this year, and they reportedly weren’t ready to part with him at the trade deadline this season despite the uncertainty about Embiid’s health.

It’s unclear what the Sixers will spend their cap space on in place of Harris this offseason. (Or, God forbid, if they plan to re-sign him.) Let’s hope any replacement is slightly less frustrating to watch on a night-to-night basis.

2. Trading for the No. 1 pick to take Markelle Fultz

This made sense at the time. It really did.

Markelle Fultz shot to the top of most 2017 NBA predraft rankings after a virtuoso freshman season at Washington. He became only the fourth player at the time since 1992-93 to average at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two made three-pointers in college. He looked like a clear favorite for the No. 1 pick.

When a pick swap with the Sacramento Kings pushed the Sixers up to No. 3 overall, then-general manager Bryan Colangelo decided to take a moonshot. He traded the No. 3 pick along with a lightly protected Kings first-rounder to the Celtics for the No. 1 overall pick, which he used on Fultz. The Celtics proceeded to use the No. 3 pick on Jayson Tatum.

A mysterious shoulder injury hampered Fultz throughout his time in Philadelphia and continues to prohibit him from being the deadeye shooter that he was in college. Fultz shot 41.3 percent from deep on 5.0 three-point attempts per game with the Huskies, whereas he’s at 27.1 percent on 1.3 attempts per game in the NBA.

The Sixers eventually cut bait on Fultz midway through his second season, trading him to the Orlando Magic for a top-20-protected first-round pick, Jonathon Simmons and a second-rounder. Thanks to Mike Muscala’s heroics in the NBA bubble down in Orlando in 2020, that first-round pick actually conveyed, and the Sixers spent it on Maxey.

That’s about the only thing saving this from being their worst mistake of the decade. Former Celtics president Danny Ainge has claimed that he would have taken Tatum with the No. 1 overall pick. The Sixers should have called his bluff and taken whichever of Fultz or Lonzo Ball fell to them at No. 3. They also could have taken Tatum at No. 1 after the trade, especially once Fultz struggled in his private workout with them. While a bad shooting performance at those workouts can typically be chalked up to nerves, that wound up being a premonition for the Sixers.

They’re now in line to have Tatum haunting them on their hated division rival for the next decade.

1. Sign-and trading Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat

Had the Maxey aspect not slightly salvaged the Fultz trade, that might have slightly edged this one out. But the decision to sign-and-trade Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat in 2019 had even bigger ramifications than the Fultz/Tatum swap thus far.

In four seasons with the Heat, Butler has led them to the NBA Finals twice and Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals another time. They’re once again hovering in play-in territory this season, but they made it to the Finals as a No. 8 seed last year. Butler tends to go supernova in the playoffs, which is Miami’s great equalizer.

Richardson, whom the Sixers received in return for Butler, lasted exactly one season in Philadelphia before heading to the Dallas Mavericks in a trade for Seth Curry. He re-signed with the Heat this past offseason on a two-year minimum deal, although they recently announced that he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

The Sixers used the rest of the cap space that they carved out in the Butler trade to sign Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal. He looked so much like a sleeper agent during his lone season with the Sixers that they attached a first-round pick and shipped him to the Oklahoma City Thunder just to get off the remainder of his contract. He naturally wound back up in Boston prior to the 2021-22 season, and he, like Tatum, continues to haunt the Sixers each waking second.

This one contains the double whammy of strengthening key conference rivals with Butler and Horford. The Butler trade might not have been such a disaster had the Sixers used their cap space more wisely (aka, not on Horford), but in this version of the multiverse, it was an abomination that continues to impact the Eastern Conference title outlook. Not in a good way for the Sixers, either.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac or RealGM.