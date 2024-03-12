Nick Nurse on if he’s considered bringing Tobias Harris off the bench: ‘Nope, not yet’

Tobias Harris will make $39,270,150 this season. That means his game checks are for roughly $478,904.

In Tuesday’s embarrassing loss to the Knicks, Harris scored two points. That equates to about $239,452 per point.

Outside of a two-game blip, Harris has been dreadful for over a month now. In his last 12 games, Harris has scored in single digits (4) more than he’s scored 20-plus points (3). What’s worse is his defense — which has improved exponentially since he arrived in Philly — has also been poor.

So, would head coach Nick Nurse consider bringing the veteran forward off the bench?

Don’t get your hopes up.

Asked Nick Nurse if he has considered bringing Tobias Harris off the bench.



“Nope, not yet.” — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) March 13, 2024

There are a couple different ways to look at this. One is to see the “yet” and think that it’s something Nurse would consider. On the other hand, if this performance — in addition to the last month’s worth of performances — wasn’t enough for Nurse to consider a change, what the hell would it take?

Leaving money out of the equation, Harris has simply not played better or impacted winning more than guys like Kelly Oubre, Jr. and Nicolas Batum.

Oubre’s flaw is his shooting, but Harris has been awful from three recently, hitting less than 27% from deep over his last 18 games. Oubre (somehow) has shot it worse over his last 18 games, but he’s at least a willing shooter and has proven to be much better creating offense and finishing. Oubre has also really stepped up defensively and, quite frankly, simply plays harder than Harris.

The only thing Harris has over Batum is isolation scoring. Well, Harris hasn’t been providing that at all. Batum is a much better defender and a better shooter.

As a writer that’s often defended Harris or tried to play devil’s advocate, I have nothing here. As a Sixer, Harris has been maddening, often disappearing at the worst possible times. This is much worse. He’s not disappearing — he’s actively hurting the team in his minutes. This is easily his worst stretch as a Sixer and possibly of his career. He looks completely lost.

The Sixers head to Milwaukee for a matchup with Doc Rivers and the Bucks Thursday. Can’t imagine it gets any easier for Harris going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

But hey, the Sixers play the Hornets Saturday.