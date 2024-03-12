Sixers Bell Ringer: Embarrassing display as Knicks demolish Sixers 106-79

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 11

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 8

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

What can you even say about that one?

The Sixers were demolished by the New York Knicks 106-79 on Tuesday night.

It’s the second time in three days the Sixers have faced off with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Philadelphia came away with the win on Sunday night in a low-scoring 79-73 contest.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse didn’t like what he saw at the start of this one, with the Knicks getting off to a quick 6-0 off the tip prompting Nurse to call a timeout less than two minutes into the game. It didn’t help much. With the Knicks sinking seven of their first 10 shots from the floor, the Knicks extended their lead to double digits midway through the first period. With the Sixers shooting just 35.3 from the floor, they trailed the Knicks (who shot 50%) 26-14 after one. Tyrese Maxey, back after missing four games with a concussion, scored 10 of those points, with the rest of the squad combining for an impressively bad four total points.

Players other than just Maxey started to score for the Sixers and strung together an 8-0 run, cutting the deficit back down into single digits in the second period... briefly. The Knicks just plainly outworked, out-shot and out-rebounded the Sixers in the latter half of the period to inflate their lead to 18 points at halftime.

For whatever it’s worth, there was one Sixers’ starter that failed to get on the scoreboard in the first half, and that was Tobias Harris. Harris played just under 17 minutes and went 0-for-3, had just three rebounds and that was it. No points, no assists, no defense. He’s been doing worse than doing nothing in that he’s actively hurting the Sixers when he’s on the floor. It’s been so consistently bad that it feels redundant at this point to even go over, but it begs the question: what will it take for Harris’ time on the court to be reduced?

Anyway, back to the game. Some good defense from the Sixers slowed down the Knicks, forced a few turnovers and facilitated a 10-2 Sixers run that brought the score difference down to 10. Then New York decided to put on a clinic, outscoring Philadelphia 26-10 in the last eight minutes of the period for a comfortable 87-61 lead after three. (Yes, the Sixers had just 61 points through 36 minutes of play. Deja vu in the worst way.)

The Knicks just embarrassed the Sixers on Tuesday. Five New York players in double-digit scoring. Josh Hart with 20 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. Jalen Brunson with 20 points as well. Out-rebounded the Sixers 58-39. Knicks win 106-79.

The Sixers’ next opponent is no easier. They are back in action on Thursday night when they travel to the Milwaukee Bucks, currently second in the Eastern Conference.

We have to do Bell Ringer. Don’t worry, I’m not giving it to any Sixers. Not tonight. They can’t make me.

Tonight’s Bell Ringer: Which Philadelphia Eagles free agency signing are you most excited about?

(For comprehensive Eagles offseason coverage, go to Bleeding Green Nation, of course.)

Saquon Barkley, RB (3 years, $37.8 million)

The Eagles spent big money on a RB! I thought I’d never see the day. And right out from under a division rival in the New York Giants? Barkley has had some injury issues in his past but he’s still just 27 years old and a two-time Pro Bowler with over 7,300 career yards from scrimmage.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DB (3 years, $33 million)

Welcome back, CJGJ! You may have called Philadelphia fans obnoxious before but, honestly, you weren’t exactly wrong. Gardner-Johnson was a standout for the Eagles back in 2022, with six interceptions in 12 games.

Bryce Huff, DE (3 years, $51.1 million)

Huff is coming off a great year with the New York Jets. Yes, the Jets. Their offense was bad but the defense was nothing to scoff at. Huff had 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 21 quarterback hits last season.

DeVante Parker, WR (1 year)

Low-risk, high-reward possible situation here with Parker. Parker has had some injury issues and production drop-off in recent years but was an absolute baller with the Miami Dolphins back in 2019 and 2020.

Brandon Graham, DE (1 year)

Graham knew we couldn’t deal with another retirement this offseason, so he’s coming back for one more year. We all know what this guy can do.

Matt Hennessy, G (1 year)

Another low-risk deal for the Eagles. Hennessy (a Temple University product) has appeared in 41 games (22 starts) with the Atlanta Falcons over the past three years. He’s had knee issues in recent seasons, but could serve as an important addition to the depth of the Eagles’ offensive line if he can stay healthy.

Zach Baun, LB (1 year)

I don’t think there’s a single Eagles fan that will complain about any addition to the linebacker squad. Baun started six games last season with the New Orleans Saints for two sacks, an interception and four tackles for loss. He won’t completely fill the void at the position that was evident last Eagles’ season, but it’s a start.