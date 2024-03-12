Tobias Harris scores 2 points, Sixers embarrassed by Knicks

That’s about the most disheartening way you could come away with a split.

The Sixers got demolished on the back end of a two-game series with the New York Knicks, falling 106-79 Tuesday night, finishing with the same amount of points as Sunday’s slugfest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Sixers with 19 points, shooting 7-of-15. Returning after a four-game absence, Tyrese Maxey went for 17 points, shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 3-of-6 from three in 27:52 of action.

Tobias Harris had his lowest scoring game of the season, finishing with two points, shooting 1-of-6 from the floor along with three rebounds and one assist.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart led the Knicks with 20 points apiece. Hart finished with 19 rebounds and 10 assists as well.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

Instantly different from Sunday’s matchup, the Knicks made seven of their first 10 shots to start the game, quickly taking a double-digit lead. Nick Nurse spent two timeouts in the first six minutes of the game in attempt to halt the momentum.

The Sixers’ offense on the other hand, was off to an another slow start. They started 1-of-6 from downtown, clanking wide-open threes from the corner. Their only makes from beyond the arc came from Maxey. Somehow Philadelphia had an even lower scoring first than Sunday, as Maxey scored 10 of the team’s 14 points.

It looked the Sixers were trying some zone looks in attempt to keep the Knicks out of the lane. It didn’t have much success, as New York was still able to get a fair amount of high-percentage looks. They scored 14 points in the paint in the first, and held a 12-point lead.

Second Quarter

Another day, another violent dunk attempt from Oubre. Tonight’s was successful, and had a bit of revenge baked in as he flushed one strong over Isaiah Hartenstein. That dunk also occurred amidst an 8-0 run for Philadelphia.

In 11:33 of first half action, Mo Bamba recorded rebound, and it was a put-back dunk with hardly anyone around. Yes, the Knicks are aggressive in crashing the glass, but that is an impossibly bad stat line to come from your starting center.

It was another horrendous half for Harris, who was scoreless and shot 0-of-3 from the floor. Not only did he look disinterested in offense after missing two open corner threes to start the game, but he was constantly mixing up assignments on the other end as well.

The Sixers weren’t quite as sharp defensively tonight, and Brunson diced them up as a result. He got going in the second, finishing the half with 15 points and five assists, and the Knicks led by 18 at the break.

Third Quarter

New York turned the ball over three times at the beginning of the half, and the Sixers converted in transition on all of those attempts, getting Harris on the board in the process. That cut the lead down to 10 and prompted a timeout from Tom Thibodeau.

The Sixers struggled to maintain that level of play, and struggled to keep the game close as a result. They tried to run more offense through Harris, but it didn’t get him going. He missed his next layup, then traveled when he got stood up by his defender.

Letting Josh Hart shoot was a big key to victory Sunday, but he was all over the place tonight. He recorded a triple-double before the fourth quarter, putting up 19 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists through three quarters. Things really snowballed, and the Knicks led by 26 after the third.

Fourth Quarter