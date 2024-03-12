Sixers and Knicks square off again at Madison Square Garden

For the second time in three days, a nationally-televised audience will get to see the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks party like it’s 1999. Sunday’s 79-73 Sixers win was literally something that we hadn’t seen since 2016. Here’s a graphic to illustrate just how offensive the offenses were in that contest where neither team reached 80 points:

Times this has happened each season since 2000 https://t.co/0UVQGg0AoP pic.twitter.com/Q73poLEgNk — Automatic (@automaticnba) March 11, 2024

If you want one big reason why tonight’s game will be different, though, Tyrese Maxey is making his return to the court after missing four games due to a concussion. For a team that is already towards the bottom of the league in three-point attempts per game, getting Maxey’s team-high 8.1 attempts per game will be a huge help, not to mention the stress he placing on the opposing defense in transition and the double teams he’ll draw in the half court.

So Philadelphia is trending towards getting healthy, as Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and Robert Covington are the only regulars out due to injury (not bad on the Hospital Sixers-adjusted scale). However, I have a small bone to pick here with Nick Nurse, as Ricky Council IV (along with Terq Smith) is out and back with the Delaware Blue Coats. How did Council not earn a rotation spot?

The Sixers have Tobias Harris (minutes grandfathered in and untouchable according to the new CBA), Nic Batum (world’s best inbounder and post entry passer), and Kelly Oubre, Jr. (fierce dunker and occasional cowboy). Behind them, why isn’t Ricky seeing 10-12 minutes per game game as the fourth forward? KJ Martin does some things well that Council doesn’t and vice versa, but Martin seems destined to hit free agency this summer, whereas Council could be a long-term piece if the team decides to convert his contract. I would want to see as many NBA minutes as possible to help make that decision.

As for the Knicks, they may also have some additional reinforcements on the way. OG Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game.

Knicks forward OG Anunoby – out since Jan. 27 with elbow injury – is expected to return as soon as Tuesday vs. 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He's expected to be upgraded on injury report. pic.twitter.com/AcsECtLgkN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2024

Anunoby has not played since January 27 after undergoing elbow surgery. The Knicks are 12-2 in games the former Raptor has appeared in for them this season. In my professional opinion as a part-time blogger, I think it would be in Anunoby’s best interest to hold off on his return for at least one more game. Don’t want to rush into these things until he’s absolutely 100 percent, after all. Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson remain out for New York.

We’ll see what lies in stores for this Madison Square Garden sequel. Hopefully, Donte DiVincenzo doesn’t try to injure anyone else tonight. You get one more pass, Donte, equally every NCAA title you won at Villanova, before you make the list. It’ll be terrific to see Tyrese back on the court, anyway. A new winning streak would be icing on the cake.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

When: 7:30 pm ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Watch: TNT

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers