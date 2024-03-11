Tyrese Maxey clears concussion protocol, will return vs. Knicks on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has cleared concussion protocol and will return to action when the Sixers take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. He is not listed on the team’s injury report. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news.

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has cleared concussion protocol and will return vs. the Knicks on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Maxey has missed four straight games in protocol. pic.twitter.com/Z9cwqDI9lL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024

Maxey has missed the last four games with a concussion after taking a shin to the back of the head mid-fall vs. the Dallas Mavericks on March 3. He was cleared to return to finish that contest, but missed the next four after symptoms appeared the following day and put him into the league’s concussion protocol.

It’s been a rough go to say the very least without Maxey (in addition to of course Joel Embiid) for the Sixers. They dropped three of those four games and those losses weren’t particularly pretty. Philadelphia finally snagged a Maxey-less, Embiid-less win on Sunday when they took down the Knicks in New York in a low-scoring 79-73 affair. It was ugly, but it was a win — the team’s first without Maxey this season (previously 0-8).

Maxey’s return is obviously a huge boost for the Sixers, who are desperately trying to stay afloat as Embiid continues to work towards a return later this season. In addition to being the main ball-handler and a huge rhythm-setter for the Sixers’ offense, the young All-Star is averaging 26.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while hitting 37.8% from beyond the arc this season.

Maxey and the Sixers are set to take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden (again) on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.