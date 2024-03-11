Sixers’ cohesive defense, winning play(er)s among takeaways from gritty win vs. Knicks

Great defense? Bad offense? If you’re the Sixers, who have been freefalling in the East standings while being crushed by injuries, the correct question is: who gives a shit?

They won an absolute rock fight over the Knicks Sunday at Madison Square Garden. It was the first NBA game since 2016 where both teams failed to reach 80 points.

There are plenty of things to take away from the Sixers’ gritty 79-73 win.

Defense wins championships

The Knicks’ offense was awful on Sunday. While All-Star guard Jalen Brunson said postgame that he “played like dogshit,” don’t discredit what the Sixers were able to do. They held the Villanova backcourt duo of Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo to 34 points on 12-of-39 shooting combined. That’s no small feat considering the year Brunson is having and the recent tear DiVincenzo has been on.

New York shot 32.5% from the field and committed 19 turnovers. Just as the Knicks were in the previous two matchups, the Sixers were the much more physical and engaged team from the opening tip. That’s why the Sixers were able to scrap together a win despite the talent disparity.

A lot of credit goes to Kelly Oubre, Jr. who was the primary defender on Brunson for most of the day (while also being the Sixers’ primary source of offense). Oubre’s issues on defense throughout his career are not due to a lack of ability or even effort. It’s more about focus and discipline. On Sunday, he executed Nick Nurse’s game plan and had a hell of a two-way game.

Credit to Paul Reed as well. After an early mistake (more on that in a bit), Reed was excellent in the second half, recording four blocks and contesting numerous others. You hear the expression of a defense playing “on a string.” Reed’s second-half efforts allowed the Sixers to do just that.

It doesn’t feel hyperbolic to say this was the best Joel Embiid-less defensive effort we’ve seen from the Sixers since Ben Simmons departed. Nurse is a mad scientist, known for being able to take away the opposing team’s biggest threat. The Sixers executed his game plan and the results speak for themselves. If you’re looking for a blueprint to winning games while Embiid remains out, you saw it Sunday night ... though you’d hope for a touch more offense!

Winning players making winning plays

This will be the second time I’ve specifically highlighted Kyle Lowry and Nicolas Batum in this space — and it’s truly deserved.

The aforementioned moment with Reed happened late in the first quarter. Jericho Sims set a screen for DiVincenzo. With Sims not rolling because he was doing his damndest to make sure Lowry was screened, Reed still dropped, giving DiVincenzo a wide-open three that he nailed. Lowry was pissed off. Nurse was so pissed off he called a timeout. Lowry was seen giving it to Reed pretty good on the bench (to his credit, Reed took it).

From there, Reed was fantastic defensively all night. I think everyone was confused by the Patrick Beverley trade when it broke, but now looking at the impact Lowry has made, it’s easy to see why Daryl Morey felt comfortable pulling the trigger. There’s a standard that’s been set by Nurse and Lowry is making sure that standard is being played to on the court. Lowry also hit a huge three as the Knicks were creeping back into the game in the fourth.

Batum made one of the best defensive plays I’ve seen a Sixers perimeter player make since Simmons left. He hounds Bojan Bogdanovic, outmuscles him for the ball and then throws an insane over-the-head outlet pass to Buddy Hield.

Highlighting again: Thought this was a pretty special play last night.



Nico Batum said he read the Knicks’ two-man game, saw Buddy Hield running up the floor as he was fighting for the ball and, “I just … I don’t know why I did that. It worked, though.” https://t.co/lzJ2dibDN7 — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) March 11, 2024

Batum has been a super glue player for the Sixers since arriving from L.A. He’s so smart on both ends of the floor and was a huge part of the Sixers’ success on defense. He was a +18 on the night.

Lowry scored eight points, three of which came very late in the game. Batum went scoreless. Still, both players impacted winning in a big way. Lowry and Batum feel like the types of players the Sixers have unsuccessfully tried so hard to put around Embiid. Now they’re here. Let’s hope Embiid has a chance to play with them soon.

Yeah Buddy

It had been a struggle for Hield since the All-Star break. Hield was in quite the rhythm in his first four games as Sixer, but the next nine didn’t go so well, with the sharpshooter only hitting 35% of his shots from the field.

Until yesterday, Hield had started all 13 games he played in a Sixers uniform. Nurse, trying to mix things up, brought Hield off the bench Sunday. The results were positive as Hield scored 16 points in 26 minutes. In a game where both teams desperately needed offense, Hield was efficient and hit timely shots.

While it was definitely good to see Hield hit 4-of-6 from deep, the two shots he hit inside the arc felt even more crucial. When he first arrived in Philly, I was pleasantly surprised by how good Hield was finishing at the rim and his ability to attack aggressive closeouts off the dribble. Since the break, he didn’t look nearly as comfortable or confident in that capacity.

This is a nice finish in transition. He slows up and Euro steps to let the defender go by and calmly finishes. Hield had been really struggling at the rim so this was good to see. pic.twitter.com/JJJ2UHUwyj — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) March 11, 2024

This play highlights Hield's quick decision-making, something the Sixers also desperately need. He can get to this shot likely whenever he wants since teams have to respect the three ball. These are the plays we saw him make when he first got here. pic.twitter.com/BtFRx4VQUD — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) March 11, 2024

Hield said all the right things about not starting. Frankly, the Sixers are in unfamiliar territory with multiple starting-caliber players as perimeter options. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Hield will be a critical piece for the Sixers moving forward.

“It’s not (about) me starting all the time,” Hield said postgame. “Once I go out there and get quality minutes, help the team win, that’s all that matters. Come in and play my role. I know what I’m here to do and I did it tonight. It was fun. Nick does a great job and he was putting me in good spots tonight. So it’s not about starting or coming off the bench. … Whatever he wants, we go with, and we trust the decision he makes.”