Report: Jazz to sign Blue Coats’ Darius Bazley, Kenneth Lofton Jr.

The Jazz are reportedly signing two Delaware Blue Coats. Both Darius Bazley and Kenneth Lofton Jr. will sign standard NBA contracts with Utah. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news:

Free agent F Kenneth Lofton Jr., is signing a three-year non-guaranteed contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Lofton has played with the Sixers and Grizzlies this season. pic.twitter.com/yLzoFNI2Gy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024

Free agent F Darius Bazley is planning to sign a non-guaranteed three-year deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 21 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Delaware of G League this season. pic.twitter.com/lA1KpwJrf7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024

The exact numbers are yet to be reported on, but Woj says both contracts are non-guaranteed and span three years long. Some might call these the “Hinkie Special.”

Bazley stuffed the stat sheet in the G League, averaging an impressive 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest. His production earned him a 10-day contract with the Sixers, which they did not renew once it expired. Since then he’s been back with the Delaware Blue Coats picking right back up where he left off.

Lofton joined the Sixers via a two-way contract at the beginning of the year. Lofton produced well in the G League, averaging 26 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2 blocks in 28.4 minutes per game.

However, this production never translated to the NBA in his time with the Sixers. Head coach Nick Nurse never gave him much of a look, aside from an eight-minute stint in a blowout where they failed to score any points. Even with an injury-riddled roster, Lofton could never break through into the rotation here. Eventually, the Sixers waived Lofton and signed Jeff Dowtin, Jr. with the newfound two-way contract spot.

Now, both will go to a rebuilding Utah Jazz team where they’ll have a chance to establish themselves as NBA players.

The Sixers still have two open standard NBA roster spots. They’ll have to fill at least one of those spots by Thursday to be compliant with the CBA. Two-way player Ricky Council IV could be a candidate to have his contract converted to a standard deal. The Sixers also reportedly will workout 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones in the coming days.