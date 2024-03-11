Kelly Oubre, Jr. has amusing reaction to fourth quarter scuffle with Knicks

The Sixers won a throwback at the Garden Sunday night. They knocked off the Knicks despite only scoring 79 points. Not only was it a physical rock fight, but things got a bit chippy in the fourth quarter.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Paul Reed got into a bit of dust-up with Donte DiVincenzo wrapping up Oubre’s legs when he fell over. This caused some pushing and shoving between Reed and Isaiah Hartenstein, who were both given technicals along with Divencenzo as a result.

Oubre acknowledged the throwback aspect of the game when talking to reporters postgame.

“That felt like a 90s game, old school, East Coast basketball, very defensive game,” he said. “They were playing good defense as well, but we played a little bit better defense tonight.”

He was later asked about the incident with Divencenzo, and his response was a bit more light-hearted, reminding the Knicks they’ll see each other again this week.

“It’s just frustrations. This is a game of basketball, it’s high energy in the Garden,” he said. “But I don’t got no enemies in this league. And it was just funny. All of that stuff’s funny to me, I don’t know why. I just laugh cause nobody’s gonna fight, so at the end of the day, I’ll see you Tuesday, bro.”

While Oubre may have been lucky to avoid injury, he certainly was enjoying himself in the moment as well as during his postgame press conference.

He’s certainly ready for a rematch, saying Tuesday will be “another dogfight.”