Sixers Bell Ringer: Oubre, Reed come up big on both ends in scrappy win vs. Knicks

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 11

Tobias Harris - 7

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

The Sixers and Knicks might as well have been shooting into peach baskets Sunday night.

But with the state of the Sixers right now, they can’t be picky about topping New York 79-73 at Madison Square Garden. It was the first time since 2016 that neither team reached 80 points in a NBA game.

It started off ugly from the opening tip. The teams shot a combined 13-of-42 in a first quarter that ended in a 15-15 tie. The Sixers’ offensive process actually wasn’t bad, but they simply couldn’t make a shot. They missed their first nine threes before Cam Payne hit a triple with a minute left.

It wasn’t much better in the second quarter, but there was a welcomed sight for the Sixers as Buddy Hield seemed to get going a bit with a couple baskets. Kelly Oubre, Jr.’s drives were inefficient but effective as the athletic wing led all scorers with 12 at the half. More impressively, Oubre held All-Star Jalen Brunson to just six points and the Sixers were up 37-31. The Sixers’ defense forced 12 New York turnovers.

Brunson was better to start the third, but still couldn’t get going like he has for most of the season. It seemed to bog down the entire Knicks’ offense. Hield stayed hot with a couple triples and Tobias Harris, who struggled for a lot of the night, was at least more aggressive to close the quarter.

While Mo Bamba continues to struggle, Paul Reed was outstanding, especially down the stretch. The Sixers were able to make just enough plays to escape Madison Square Garden with a win. They’ll try to do it again Tuesday at MSG, hopefully with Tyrese Maxey on the floor this time.

Until then, let’s talk Bell Ringer.

Kelly Oubre, Jr.: 18 points, 10 rebounds (five offensive), 3 assists, 3 steals

When the Sixers signed Oubre late in the summer, I doubt many thought he’d be the biggest reason they won a game at MSG in March.

But here we are.

It was a rough offensive start for Oubre, who missed his first six shots of the game. But as we are well aware, Oubre is going to keep shooting. In many cases this season, that’s been a good thing. He went on to make four of his next six shots and led all scorers at the half with 12. He finished with 18.

While Oubre’s drives alone helped open things up for the offense, it was his defense that was even bigger Sunday. Oubre was tasked with guarding Brunson most of the night and held the star guard to 19 points on just 6-of-22 from the field. Oubre was also big on the glass with 10 rebounds and recording his second double-double as a Sixer.

One thing that’s stood out about Oubre recently is that he’s actually seeing the floor on his drives. He found Reed late in the fourth for two big baskets. Oubre has never been a great passer, averaging 1.0 assists per game for his career. In the last week, he’s had two games with four assists and had three on Sunday. He’s not suddenly going to be James Harden, but additional playmaking could do wonders for Oubre’s game and the Sixers’ offense.

Paul Reed: 13 points, 7 rebounds (3 offensive), 4 blocks

Nick Nurse has been going back and forth between starting Bamba and Reed. It’s unquestionable which player has give the Sixers more at the five spot.

There was a play early in the game where Reed didn’t step up on a wide-open Donte DiVincenzo three that visibly pissed off Kyle Lowry and Nick Nurse. That’s likely why Bamba wound up playing more minutes in the first half.

Reed responded in a big way, giving the Sixers huge minutes in the second half. He was challenging shots at the rim, hitting the glass hard, finding loose balls, rolling hard — and even making shots.

We all sort of wondered how long Nurse would tolerate Reed taking threes. Credit to Nurse: he let Reed keep firing and Reed rewarded that confidence in a big spot.

Reed has mostly played well with Joel Embiid out of the lineup. The minutes when he’s off the floor have been a different story. Damn shame that Andre Drummond trade didn’t go through. Who knows how many games the Sixers could’ve pulled out.

Buddy Hield: 16 points, 7 rebounds (2 offensive), 3 assists, 1 steal

Man, the Sixers really needed to find a way to get Hield going. It’s been a real struggle for the prize of the trade deadline since the All-Star break. In his last nine games, Hield was shooting just 35% from the field and looked to be pressing badly over his last few games.

Nurse decided to bring Hield off the bench Sunday. Who knows if that’s what did it, but Hield had his best game since Valentine’s Day. Hield hitting an early three was a good sign, but an even better one was Hield making a tightly contested layup in transition.

He nailed a couple big threes in the third and also made an impressive one-legged fadeaway. He hit another three before leaving the game after an awkward collision with Brunson. He returned a few minutes later and appeared to be OK.

Hield was 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-6 from deep. The Sixers could’ve used a little more volume, but the efficiency was huge to hopefully get Hield back on track.