Shorthanded Sixers beat Knicks in a rock fight for desperately needed win

So the key to a Sixers victory appears to be turning the clock back 20 years.

Philadelphia squeaked out a 79-73 win over the New York Knicks, snapping their three-game losing streak. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Sixers with 18 points, shooting 6-of-19 from the floor along with 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Paul Reed gave the Sixers 16 points, going 2-of-2 from beyond the arc and pulling down seven rebounds. Tobias Harris had 11 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 5-of-14 from the floor.

Tyrese Maxey remained out as he is still in the league’s concussion protocol.

Here are some thoughts from MSG.

First Quarter

It was a bit of a rock fight, with both teams combining to start the game 6-of-17 from the floor. It took the Sixers 11 minutes to make their first three-pointer of the game. Meanwhile, Josh Hart had turned the ball over three times within the first six minutes of the game.

Harris started the game much better tonight, especially for his standards as of late. He put his head down on his first touch of the game and got all the way to the hoop for a layup. He went on to shoot 3-of-6 in the opening quarter.

Philadelphia’s offense only got more dire as the quarter wore on. They were held scoreless for over four minutes towards the end of the first. Their process wasn’t terrible, they just had a ton of open looks rim out. The Knicks looked just as inept trying to put the ball in the hoop. They had a five-minute scoreless drought that lasted into the second. The game was knotted up at 15 after one.

Second Quarter

Paul Reed’s first shift of the night was incredibly Paul Reed. He missed his two first shots of the game, a couple of bunnies at the rim, but he made up for the second one by fighting for the offensive rebound. He then knocked down a three a few possessions later, just the Sixers’ third three of the game at that point.

Philly struggled to keep the Knicks off the offensive glass. New York pulled down 10 boards on that side of the floor in the first half. They did make up for that by turning the Knicks over 12 times in the half. Nico Batum and Oubre were able to jump into passing lanes quite a bit.

interception.



football Sunday is BACK. pic.twitter.com/osHk9G2gkd — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 10, 2024

Oubre had quite an adventurous quarter after starting the game 0-of-6 from the field. He attempted three of his wildly aggressive dunks: the first one he flushed successfully, the second he just missed despite being uncontested, and the third was just a flail into two defenders, but it did earn him a trip to the line. Oubre was the Sixers’ leading scorer with 12 points as the Sixers led by six.

Sixers & Knicks have combined for 68 points in the year 2024, the lowest halftime score of Sixers/Knicks game since 1999. https://t.co/GoGgjdfSD7 — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) March 11, 2024

Third Quarter

Jalen Brunson had a quiet start, only scoring six points in the first half, not really heating up until late in the second. It took him less than five minutes for him to pass that point total in the third quarter alone, as he brought the Knicks storming back into the game.

The offense was once again pretty bogged down for most of the quarter, but they were buoyed with timely three-pointers. Buddy Hield, who's been all over the place as of late, was 3-of-4 from downtown through three quarters.

deep three went pic.twitter.com/mHeauCPEqa — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 11, 2024

After disappearing for the second quarter and much of the third, Harris ended the quarter on a high-note. He only hit a couple of midranges, but four points was a lot the way this game was going. The Sixers held a seven-point lead after three.

Fourth Quarter

Early in the fourth quarter, the Knicks had 18 turnovers and Josh Hart was responsible for a third of them. Hart finished the game with six turnovers as the Sixers did a pretty solid job getting into passing lanes all night. On top of that, the Knicks missed six of their first seven field goals to start the quarter.

Things got real chippy when Oubre tripped over Donte DiVincenzo on the baseline at the end of the play. The Sixers were justified in getting angry at that play. Divencenzo wrapped up Oubre’s legs in what looked nothing like a normal basketball play. DiVincenzo, Reed and Isaiah Hartenstein all received technicals as a result of the scuffle.

Things getting chippy down at MSG pic.twitter.com/z0FmZDGF5w — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 11, 2024

In a game where nobody could hit the backside of a barn, Reed was of course one of the most consistent shooters on the floor. He knocked down a corner three to give Philadelphia their first double-digit lead of the night.