Maxey-less Sixers to kick off two-game set vs. Knicks

Wait, that was supposed to be the easy part of the month?

The Sixers will look to snap their three-game losing streak Sunday night against the New York Knicks. While he continues to make progress in the league’s concussion protocol, Tyrese Maxey has already been ruled out.

Head coach Nick Nurse has yet to give a definitive timeline on when he may clear the protocol, but has indicated that he’s been doing well.

Nurse indicated that Maxey has looked good in the stuff he’s been able to do and is going through the league protocol steps. “Wait and see” on tomorrow: https://t.co/6xcy4QbC4D pic.twitter.com/d9mrQebx27 — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) March 9, 2024

Maxey of course remains out along with Joel Embiid, Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton, who are all dealing with long-term injuries. The Knicks on the other hand are getting healthier.

While OG Anunoby and Julius Randle aren’t ready to return to action just yet, Jalen Brunson returned to the lineup Friday after a one-game absence due to a knee contusion. He is no longer listed on the injury report.

This one will have some pretty big implications for seeding in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia, currently seated in the seventh seed, is two games back of the fourth-seeded Knicks. With New York taking the first two games of the season, the best the Sixers can hope to do now is tie the season series.

It hasn’t been a kind matchup for the Sixers so far this season. The Knicks won the first contest in January by 36 points, and won the rematch last week by 14 points. The road ahead for the Hospital Sixers is only getting tougher.

Game Details

Who: New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

When: 7:00 pm EST

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

