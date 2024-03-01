Sixers waive two-way big man Kenneth Lofton, Jr.

The Sixers on Friday waived two-way big man Kenneth Lofton, Jr.

Lofton, who was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this year, signed a two-way contract with the Sixers back on Dec. 23. He’d been putting up huge numbers in 10 games for the Delaware Blue Coats, averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29.8 minutes. Despite the Sixers being ravaged by injuries and in need of another big man, Lofton never got any meaningful minutes with the big club.

The 21-year-old took home G League Rookie of the Year as a member of the Memphis Hustle last season. That earned him playing time with the Grizzlies at the end of the regular season, including a game in which he scored 42 points. Memphis has been even more decimated by injuries than the Sixers, but Lofton couldn’t crack their lineup this season either.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with the Sixers. Darius Bazley’s 10-day contract with the team expired and the combo big went back down to Delaware. That means the Sixers still have two standard roster spots and a two-way spot open as of now.

Ricky Council IV, who had a hellacious dunk in the team’s win over the Hornets Friday, seems like a candidate to get his two-way deal converted to a standard contract. If that winds up happening, then the team will have two two-way contracts open with Terquavion Smith still occupying the other slot.

The Sixers could still use another big man in the wake of Joel Embiid’s injury, but the market is slim. We’ll see what Daryl Morey has up his sleeve.