Tobias Harris bounces back as Sixers hang on for much-needed win vs. Hornets

Well, the Sixers aren't in any position to be picky about their wins.

Philadelphia narrowly avoided disaster, knocking off the Charlotte Hornets 121-114 Friday night.

Tobias Harris had a 31-point game he desperately needed, shooting 13-of-19 from the floor including two big baskets down the stretch.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 33 points while Kyle Lowry had his first double-double, going for 15 points and 10 assists in what was also his first start as a Sixer.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Brandon Miller were both scratched late due to injury, while Mo Bamba was inserted into the starting lineup for Paul Reed.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

Starting in his first game all year, Bamba made an impact rather quickly. He recorded three stocks within the first four minutes of the game. This effectively deterred Charlotte as they missed 10 of their first 12 field goals. He did commit an extremely silly offensively foul, bulldozing Seth Curry, but with the season Bamba’s having, you take what you can get.

Philly’s offense wasn’t shooting much better, but it was a slightly better start for Harris. He led the Sixers with 13 in the first, shooting 5-of-7 from the floor. The offense did an OK job getting him the ball in a spot where he only had to get the ball up quickly.

After 10 years, Vasilie Micic stepped onto the Wells Fargo Center floor to play NBA basketball, but for the Charlotte Hornets. It’s a good thing Sam Hinkie didn’t live to see this.

While the offense could have been smoother, they hoisted up 16 threes in the opening quarter. It helped that they hit 43.7% of those as well. Harris hit his third three of the quarter to make it a five-point lead after one.

Second Quarter

The Hornets got going to bookend the quarters, making nine of their first 10 shots to start the second. All of their made baskets in the paint were lightly contested dunks or layups at best as the Sixers’ defense made it very easy on them.

Ricky Council IV’s dunk was incredibly exciting, but it wasn’t his finest shift out. He was a bit reckless on his drives, starting the game 1-of-5 from the floor and only earning one trip to the free throw line. With that being said, it was a very exciting dunk.

Philly responded with an 8-0 run, getting some really solid play from Lowry, also starting his first game as a Sixer. He knocked down a three amidst that run and had three of his four first half assists came in the second.

Their offense looked a lot less organized with Lowry on the bench, which was a problem as Charlotte continued to shoot 65% from the floor in the second. They looked pretty checked out on that end for much of the half and went into the break down by five because of it.

Third Quarter

Yes, this is a poor rebounding team, but Seth Curry grabbing a rebound over Maxey and Bamba might be a new low. That was the first of two very poor effort offensive rebounds the Sixers surrendered in a 90 second time frame.

The Sixers started the half with some decent sets. Harris opened things up with a post-up, then found Lowry in the corner on the next possession. Things devolved quickly into guys taking turns chucking up threes. Despite a quick 7-2 run, they were still fighting from behind most of the quarter.

Luckily for the Sixers, they did get some tough shotmaking in the third. Maxey, who was relatively quiet in the first half, went for 12 third-quarter points, which helped the Sixers take a four-point lead into the fourth.

Maxey corner tep-back is absolute m ney. pic.twitter.com/208JjXrDQX — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 2, 2024

Fourth Quarter

After the first four minutes of this game, the Sixers just looked so much better with Reed on the floor. He played a lot more controlled game, and that showed in his 5-of-6 shooting, but he still made time to make some Bball Paul plays as well.