Kelly Oubre, Jr. now listed as questionable vs. Hornets; LaMelo Ball out

Add Kelly Oubre, Jr. to the list of recent Sixers injuries.

The veteran wing was showed up on the official injury report Friday afternoon with right shoulder soreness. He’s now questionable for a matchup against his former team, the Charlotte Hornets. KJ Martin, who had worked his way into Nick Nurse’s rotation recently, is also questionable after missing the last two games with right ankle impingement.

As you’re all painfully aware, the Sixers have been crushed by injuries over the past month. In addition to reigning MVP Joel Embiid missing significant time after undergoing a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team has seen several key players come in and out of the lineup.

De’Anthony Melton, who missed roughly a month with a back injury, is out again after leaving the the Sixers’ loss to the Celtics Tuesday with back spasms. Melton has played just 36 games and his status for the rest of the season is unknown. Robert Covington, who’s basically missed two months with a bone bruise in his left knee, remains out. Back on Feb. 21, Nurse said Covington should be able to return to play in three weeks. After seeming like a surefire trade asset, Covington could become an important piece for the Sixers if he’s able to return at some point.

The Sixers are also still in the process of ramping up 37-year-old Kyle Lowry and 35-year-old Nicolas Batum after both veterans missed a month of action.

The Hornets will be without a prominent player with guard LaMelo Ball listed as out with right ankle tendinopathy. A 2021-22 All-Star, Ball has played in just 58 games combined over the last two seasons because of injuries. He did return to practice for Charlotte earlier this week, so a return to the lineup feels imminent.

As for Oubre, it’s been a bit of a rough go as of late. While Oubre has been up and down since returning from a fractured rib, he seems to really be struggling without Embiid. In his last 12 games, Oubre is shooting just 40.4% from the field and 23.6% from three. Still, if he’s unable to play, the Sixers will miss his athleticism, cutting and slashing ability — something maybe Ricky Council IV can supply in Oubre’s absence.

The Sixers and Hornets will tip off at 7 p.m. at The Center Friday night.