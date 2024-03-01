Sixers to unveil Allen Iverson sculpture on ‘76ers Legend Walk’ in April

By just about any metric, Allen Iverson was one of the greatest players ever to don a Philadelphia 76ers uniform. The 11-time All-Star and four-time NBA scoring champion helped lead one of the greatest playoff runs in franchise history in 2000-01, the same year in which he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

On Friday, the Sixers announced that Iverson will soon be joining Wilt Chamberlain, Charles Barkley, Julius Erving and other franchise icons with a sculpture on the “76ers Legends Walk” outside of their practice facility. They’re planning to host the official unveiling on Friday, April 12.

“Allen Iverson is one of the greatest 76ers to ever live and one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA, and we’re thrilled to honor his accomplishments with a well-deserved sculpture on Legends Walk,” team governors Josh Harris and David Blitzer said in a press release. “Paying homage to the legends who paved the way for our franchise is not only the right thing to do; it’s an incredible source of inspiration for current and future generations of 76ers players and staff who enter our Training Complex every day, as well as kids in the city of Philadelphia and at large.”

Iverson will be the 10th player with a sculpture on Legends Walk, joining Barkley, Chamberlain, Erving, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones, Moses Malone and Dolph Schayes.

Take a stroll down Legends Walk with Chuck. pic.twitter.com/gg3V6uN5Gp — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 21, 2019

Iverson’s name is all over the Sixers’ franchise leaderboard. He’s second in total minutes played (29,879), third in made field goals (6,962), first in made three-pointers (885), second in made free throws (5,122), third in assists (4,385), second in steals (1,644) and second in points (19,931). He also has the most 30-point games (303) and 40-point games (76) in franchise history, although Joel Embiid might have something to say about that if he stays healthy for the next few years.

The NBA named Iverson to its 75th Anniversary Team in 2021, and Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. The Sixers also retired his jersey in 2014. It’s thus no surprise that he’s getting added to Legends Walk, especially since he already hinted at it back in October.

It’s always nice to see Bubba Chuck get his due, though.

“It’s always an honor to contribute to 76ers Legends Walk and continually help bring history to life for such a storied franchise,” sculptor Chad Fisher said in the team’s press release. “Allen Iverson was a game-changer, a true 76er who every Philadelphian worshipped, and I’m thrilled to unveil a sculpture of the MVP.”

The Sixers also plan to honor Iverson prior to tipoff of their regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, April 14.