Sixers’ trade deadline moves will help them survive De’Anthony Melton’s back injury

After acquiring Buddy Hield and Cameron Payne at the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline and signing Kyle Lowry off the buyout market shortly thereafter, the Sixers suddenly had a glut of playable guards heading into the All-Star break. Those three were set to join first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton to round out the Sixers’ backcourt.

However, Melton recently missed a month of action with a back injury, and he left Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics because of the same injury. After the game, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that he was concerned about Melton’s status moving forward.

“We’re certainly concerned that it’s the same thing because we’ve taken a lot of time off trying to get it in a better place,” he said.

On Thursday, Nurse didn’t have a better idea of when Melton might be back.

Nick Nurse said De’Anthony Melton is out and they do not how long for. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) February 29, 2024

Had Melton not reinjured his back, the Sixers figured to have an open competition between him and Hield for the starting 2 spot next to Maxey. The three newcomers also opened the possibility of more three-guard lineups, which Nurse has already begun to tinker with.

It’s unclear how much time Melton is expected to miss. But regardless of how long he’s out—even if it’s for the rest of the season—the Sixers are far better equipped to survive his absence than they were a few weeks ago. That’s a testament to the work they did around the trade deadline.

For the first few months of the season, the Sixers’ top guard options behind Maxey and Melton were Patrick Beverley, Jaden Springer and… uh, Furkan Korkmaz? Both Beverley and Springer are defensive specialists who rarely make a major impact on offense, while Korkmaz has been out of work for three weeks and has yet to sign anywhere. The Sixers’ lack of a true point guard behind Maxey was glaring, although he and Joel Embiid helped mask it most of the time.

Beverley or Springer might have had a better chance of replicating Melton’s defensive impact than any of Hield, Payne or Lowry, but the three newcomers will provide far more of an offensive punch to a team in desperate need of that until Embiid returns. Wins have been few and far between in recent weeks with Embiid sidelined, although it’s easy to see the vision of how Hield, Payne and Lowry could fit alongside him.

Hield is nowhere near the plus defender that Melton is. The Sixers’ defense will inevitably be worse with him starting in place of Melton, especially until Embiid returns. However, team president Daryl Morey didn’t sound especially concerned about Hield’s defensive issues during a recent appearance on the John Kincade Show.

“We build the roster with Joel as the center of it,” Morey said. “So it’s not just that we have players out. The remaining players work best with Joel behind them, like an elite rim protector. So we often do moves that the players are optimized here because they either enhance the spacing for Joel, their defense might get covered up by Joel.”

Hield has come crashing back to earth after starting his Sixers tenure with four straight 20-point performances, although Tobias Harris’ simultaneous struggles aren’t helping draw defensive attention away from him, either. Still, Hield is one of the most high-volume, high-efficiency three-point shooters of the past decade, while the Sixers were struggling in that department even before Embiid went down.

The Sixers are currently 22nd leaguewide in three-point field-goal percentage (36.0 percent), 25th in three-point attempts per game (31.7) and 27th in made three-pointers per game (11.4). Across his first eight games with the Sixers, Hield is shooting 42.3 percent from deep on 8.9 attempts per game. Neither of those marks are far off from his career averages of 7.7 per game on 40.1 percent shooting, which suggests that his early shooting performance as a Sixer isn’t an outlier. In fact, he might be the first player who didn’t immediately forget how to shoot upon his arrival in Philly.

That shooting ability will be even more lethal upon Embiid’s return. We’ve seen in the past how devastating dribble handoffs can be with Embiid and elite shooters like JJ Redick and Seth Curry. Opponents can’t go under an Embiid screen when they’re defending Hield, but chasing him over the screen could allow Embiid a free runway to the rim. In the meantime, the spacing that Hield generates because of his shooting ability can help relieve some offensive pressure from Maxey.

With all due respect to Beverley and Springer, Lowry and Payne look like clear upgrades behind Maxey, too. The soon-to-be 38-year-old Lowry might not be in his six-time All-Star form anymore, but he still has some juice in his legs. His familiarity with Nurse from their time together in Toronto should help expedite his learning curve, making him a perfect late-season pickup.

Payne has been the bigger surprise of the two thus far. In eight appearances with the Sixers, he’s averaging 10.3 points in only 19.5 minutes per game and is shooting 37.1 percent from deep. Payne put up similar numbers off the bench last season for the Phoenix Suns, so that level of production might be sustainable if he moves into a consistent role.

Until Melton returns, the Sixers might not have a choice. They need to balance attempting to win games with keeping Maxey’s minutes in check to avoid overtaxing him before the playoffs begin. Having a steady hand like Lowry and a bench gunner like Payne in place of Beverley and Springer should give the Sixers far more of a chance to keep up offensively with opposing bench units.

With the Sixers in free fall as of late, it might be hard to muster optimism about them right now. That’s particularly true with Melton now out indefinitely. But if nothing else, the Sixers are better equipped to survive his absence than they were heading into February thanks to their work at the trade deadline.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac or RealGM.