Sixers finally get a break from top contending teams, face Hornets Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers return to South Philadelphia for a quick single-game homestand on Friday night. At least they finally get a break from top contending teams, hosting the 15-44 Charlotte Hornets.

De’Anthony Melton has landed on the Sixers’ injury report once again. Melton is out for Friday’s contest as he continues to struggle with a back injury that sidelined him for over a month from January into February. He had returned for just three games, having to be pulled halfway through the Sixers’ last contest on Tuesday with back spasms. Melton had looked pretty good in those few performances too, so this is as much of a loss for the team as it is a concern for Melton’s future. The Sixers have yet to release any specific information on the injury or how long this setback will keep him off the court, but he is out Friday at the very least.

Joel Embiid and Robert Covington also remain out and KJ Martin is questionable.

For the Hornets, the biggest injury question mark is LaMelo Ball. Ball has missed the past 16 games with an ankle injury but returned to practice last Wednesday. He has yet to return to game action but it’s possible Ball could return against the Sixers on Friday. Prior to the injury, Ball had appeared in 22 games this season averaging 23.9 points shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from long range with 5.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists. The Hornets’ season is honestly beyond saving at this point, but getting Ball back would provide them a boost nonetheless.

Also out for the Hornets remains center Mark Williams, who has been out since early December with a back injury. Charlotte’s injury report for Friday has yet to be posted at time of writing, but no one else was included on their injury report for their Thursday contest, for whatever that’s worth.

Speaking of their game last night, the Hornets are rolling into South Philadelphia less than 24 hours after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 111-99 on Thursday night. They are now 5-5 in their last 10 games, which honestly isn’t the worst stretch when you consider that they’re 15-44 on the season.

Last time the Sixers and Hornets met back on Jan. 20, it was the Sixers on the latter end of a road back-to-back, and they certainly looked like it. Philadelphia held on to win 97-89 in Charlotte, but it took every once of effort they had — that included Embiid scoring 33 points and Tobias Harris adding 21. This time, they’ll have to do it without Embiid and with Harris in his, well, current state let’s say.

The Sixers have been struggling against a string of the top teams in the association recently. Friday is a great chance to get back in the win column in this stretch of their schedule against the 13th-ranked team in the Eastern Conference. They have the rest advantage, as well as the talent advantage, frankly. That being said, as we’ve said many times in these Embiid-less weeks, it is going to take a whole team effort. It cannot be left completely on the shoulders of just Tyrese Maxey to produce.

The Sixers and Hornets tip off at 7 p.m.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

When: 7:00pm ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers

Update, 2:27 p.m.

Add another name to the injury report as Kelly Oubre, Jr. is now listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness. KJ Martin remains questionable.

For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball will remain out, missing his 17th straight game. Recently-acquired forward Grant Williams (low back contusion) is listed as probable.