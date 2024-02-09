Buddy Hield, Cam Payne available for Sixers tonight

So some reinforcements are coming sooner than expected.

The Sixers have announced that Buddy Hield and Cam Payne will both be available for tonight’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The veteran guards were acquired in separate deals before yesterday’s deadline.

More Buddy Hield … pic.twitter.com/dEhhjOxDfT — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 9, 2024

It’s not uncommon for players to sit for a game or two to learn their new team’s system, even if they are officially listed as active. With how shorthanded this Sixers team is however, they may need heavy minutes from Hield and Payne tonight.

Tyrese Maxey is once again listed questionable with an illness, as he was for Wednesday’s loss against the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Nick Nurse indicated this week that guys are playing with an illness that would typically sideline them, if it weren't for how banged up the team is at the moment.

So the newest acquisitions bring the Sixers up to 10 available players tonight, 11 if Maxey is able to go. We’ll find out more when Nurse has his pregame media availability.