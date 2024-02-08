Report: Sixers trade Jaden Springer to Celtics for second-round pick

In another shocking trade, the Sixers are sending 2021 first-round pick Jaden Springer to the rival Boston Celtics, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 76ers are trading Jaden Springer to the Celtics for a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

This comes on the heels of the Sixers sending Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks, another East rival, for Cameron Payne and a second-round pick. Earlier in the day, the Sixers agreed to a trade with the Indiana Pacers for sharpshooter Buddy Hield for three second-rounders, Marcus Morris, Sr. and Furkan Korkmaz. They also sent Danuel House, Jr. and a second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons.

Springer, who only recently turned 21 years old, is an athletically-gifted, albeit flawed prospect. His calling card is his defense, as we’ve seen in recent standout performances against the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Warriors’ Steph Curry. It was on the offensive end where Springer struggled, not quite developing a consistent jumper and struggling with decision-making with the ball in his hands.

Still, it felt like there was time for Springer to develop here. He won the G League Finals MVP last season and looked like he had plenty of room to grow. To move him for a second-rounder and then make no subsequent trades is perplexing. To move him to a rival team like the Celtics, who have a penchant for developing talent, seems plain counterintuitive.

So, Boston now has a potential Tyrese Maxey stopper waiting in the wings, while the Sixers get an extra second-round — to do what exactly, who knows. Fair to say this has been a confusing and disappointing trade deadline for the Sixers.