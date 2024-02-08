Report: Sixers trading Patrick Beverley to Bucks for Cam Payne, second-round pick

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are trading guard Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 76ers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Bucks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Technically, it was the PatBev pod that broke the news first:

BREAKING: @patbev21 to the Milwaukee Bucks — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 8, 2024

Many of us thought that could be a joke at first until Woj confirmed the very surprising deal.

Next Shams Charania of The Athletic and Fanduel added that the Sixers will receive a second-round pick and former Bucks and Suns guard Cam Payne.

Milwaukee is acquiring Patrick Beverley from the 76ers for Cam Payne and a second-round pick, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

Woj shared that the second-rounder will be a 2027 pick.

The move doesn’t quite add up on paper just yet because Pat Bev has been much better than expected and even raised the bar, it was reported, for the Sixers in their approach to adding reserve backcourt depth. It was even speculated at one point by Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer that Beverley’s having exceeded expectations made Daryl Morey and co. reluctant to part with the necessary ammo to target a player like Tyus Jones.

So is there more on the way?

The first thought that comes to mind is the Sixers have some keen sense they can add Hornets’ guard Kyle Lowry if he is ultimately bought out. We shall await more details because there is still more than an hour left before the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline hits.

Maybe they’ll reroute this pick or even Payne. It’s difficult to say for now with so much in flux around the NBA.

Beverley was shooting 32% from distance but provided solid perimeter defense and some invaluable team leadership. Payne, who had a very solid run in the 2020-2021 season backing up Devin Booker in Phoenix when the Suns made an NBA Finals run, has shot 39.7% from three this season. He has at times had the reputation as a perimeter stopper, but after adding Buddy Hield earlier in the day, perhaps it’s the three-point accuracy that Morey is prioritizing in this move.