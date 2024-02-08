 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Sixers trade Danuel House Jr., 2024 second-round pick to Detroit

In a move that could benefit them in the buyout market, the Sixers traded veteran wing Danuel House, Jr. and a second-round pick to the Pistons.

By Harrison Grimm
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Danuel House, Jr. and a 2024 second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Why did the Sixers give away House for nothing and give up a second-round draft pick? This move provides a salary cap cushion to sign buyout players post-deadline. Woj specifically mentions Charlotte’s Kyle Lowry as a candidate, if he’s indeed bought out.

House’s tenure with the Sixers was somewhat forgettable. They originally signed him to a 1+1 deal two years ago, in the same summer they acquired P.J. Tucker. As we all know, they got docked two second-round picks for tampering violations. After a roller coaster of a season, House picked up his player option and has been with the team since.

House was a serviceable role player this year for the Sixers, although there were many moments where he was asked to do too much with the injury-depleted roster. Now, he’ll join the Detroit Pistons, a team devoid of talent and veteran leadership.

Factoring in the Buddy Hield trade, the Sixers now have two open roster spots with plenty of time ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline. There’s a good chance, however, that they’ll keep these spots open for the aforementioned Lowry and/or maybe even our old friend Danny Green, who was on the roster earlier this season. Both players have a history with head coach Nick Nurse.

Also of note: Since the Sixers aren’t getting a player back in this transaction, it should open up a trade exception. It’ll only be worth House’s salary of $4.3 million, but it could be useful in future trades either today or later on down the road.

With some time left before 3 p.m., we’ll soon know what the Sixers’ plans are for their newfound roster spots.

