Report: Sixers trade Danuel House Jr., 2024 second-round pick to Detroit

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Danuel House, Jr. and a 2024 second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 76ers are trading Danuel House and a 2024 second-round pick via the Knicks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Why did the Sixers give away House for nothing and give up a second-round draft pick? This move provides a salary cap cushion to sign buyout players post-deadline. Woj specifically mentions Charlotte’s Kyle Lowry as a candidate, if he’s indeed bought out.

The move gives the Sixers the salary cap cushion to sign buyout players post-deadline -- including the possibility of Charlotte's Kyle Lowry should be become available in a contract buyout, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/we9OOlRF4C — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

House’s tenure with the Sixers was somewhat forgettable. They originally signed him to a 1+1 deal two years ago, in the same summer they acquired P.J. Tucker. As we all know, they got docked two second-round picks for tampering violations. After a roller coaster of a season, House picked up his player option and has been with the team since.

House was a serviceable role player this year for the Sixers, although there were many moments where he was asked to do too much with the injury-depleted roster. Now, he’ll join the Detroit Pistons, a team devoid of talent and veteran leadership.

Factoring in the Buddy Hield trade, the Sixers now have two open roster spots with plenty of time ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline. There’s a good chance, however, that they’ll keep these spots open for the aforementioned Lowry and/or maybe even our old friend Danny Green, who was on the roster earlier this season. Both players have a history with head coach Nick Nurse.

Also of note: Since the Sixers aren’t getting a player back in this transaction, it should open up a trade exception. It’ll only be worth House’s salary of $4.3 million, but it could be useful in future trades either today or later on down the road.

With some time left before 3 p.m., we’ll soon know what the Sixers’ plans are for their newfound roster spots.