Report: Sixers trade for Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield

The Sixers desperately needed shooting and they traded for one of the league’s best in the Pacers’ Buddy Hield Thursday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Philadelphia is acquiring a tremendous scorer and shooter in Buddy Hield, who is set to be among the top free agents this offseason. https://t.co/I1YlSM36Ja — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

The team will reportedly send Marcus Morris, Sr., Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks to Indiana, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Keith Pompey of The Inquirer had the full details on the picks the Sixers are giving up.

The #Sixers got Buddy Heild from the Pacers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, Toronto 2nd 2024, Portland 2nd 2029, Clipped 2nd 2029 and $1.5M in cash, according to a league source: — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 8, 2024

Hield has been one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA over the last eight years. For his career, the 31-year-old has hit over 40% from deep on 7.7 attempts per game. This season, his minutes and numbers are down (38.4%, 6.9 attempts), but just last season he hit 42.5% of his threes on 8.5 attempts per game.

The Sixers need both the accuracy and volume Hield can provide.

While the Sixers are 17th in three-point percentage, they’re 26th in attempts. They generate the lowest percentage of their points from three of any team in the NBA. That math doesn’t add up when you take on teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, who are all in the top 10 of that category.

Questions for Hield arise around his ability to put the ball on the floor and his defense. While he has improved in both departments both during his NBA career, it’s hard to know if he’ll be playoff-viable in those areas for the Sixers.

Landing Hield does raise more questions about the health of De’Anthony Melton going forward. Melton has started 91 games for the Sixers over the last two seasons, but has missed time with two separate back issues. Recently he’s been dealing with lumbar spine soreness. He remains out of the lineup and missed his 16th game of the last 18 Wednesday night.

Whether Hield slides into the starting lineup or comes off the bench, he should be an extremely useful addition to Nick Nurse’s rotation.