Injury-ravaged Sixers get crushed by Warriors a day ahead of trade deadline

This is the most any team has ever needed an All-Star break in the history of All-Star breaks.

The Sixers put up another miserable offensive performance, falling 127-104 to the Golden State Warriors Monday night.

Andrew Wiggins led all scorers with 21 points, while Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga both had 18 for the Warriors.

Philly’s lone silver lining was Jaden Springer holding Steph Curry to nine points on 2-of-7 shooting.

The Sixers leading scorer was (checks notes) Ricky Council IV, who had 17 points in garbage time. KJ Martin had 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Tyrese Maxey had just 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting, while Tobias Harris shot 6-of-14 for 13 points.

Danuel House Jr. and Marcus Morris Sr. made it five injured Sixers unable to suit up tonight, as they both dealt with foot ailments.

Here are some thoughts from the Center.

First Quarter

Springer started the game well, with the Warriors screening as far up as half-court to get him switched off of Curry. He had a really nice chase down block on Jonathan Kuminga as well. He also got on the board early when he took Curry off the dribble for a floater. His decision-making still needs work, especially in transition. This fast break looked uglier than it needed to be.

Paul Reed was also off to a very good start. He blocked Curry’s first shot attempt of the game, and did the same to Draymond Green as well. He was pretty active on the glass as well, with a couple of early offensive rebounds.

Neither offense looked good in this opening quarter. It took 10 and a half minutes of action for either team to make a three-pointer. The first one to technically fall was overturned when it was ruled Curry tripped Springer on his landing. The Sixers’ 43% shooting percentage dwarfed the Warriors’ 23%, and a they held a seven-point lead after one.

Second Quarter

It is ironic that KJ Martin had a solid offensive half in the midst of this slugfest. He made his first three shots of the game, including the Sixers’ first three of the night. His cutting down the baseline opened things up for whoever had the ball on the short roll, something they really struggled with against the Mavericks.

After making their first two jumpers of the quarter, Philly’s offense got stuck in a rut. The Warriors hard denial of Maxey and Harris sufficiently clogged up the passing lanes. Maxey was especially quiet to start, not scoring until the 5:50 mark of the second.

Maxey didn’t start really letting it fly until his first three-pointer fell. He ran around screens to fire off two of the most open threes he’s gotten in weeks, but they didn’t fall. He shot just 2-of-8 in the half.

Maxey's step-back game is TOUGH



Warriors-Sixers on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Grwh8ngSX6 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2024

A huge accomplishment for Springer was holding Curry to 0 field goals in the half. That’s the first time that’s happened since 2018, according to Stathead. Golden State still managed to shoot 62% from the field in the second, which allowed them to take a three-point lead at the half.

Jaden Springer's defense against Steph Curry has been absolutely incredible.



That was the first half since 2018 where Curry made 0 field goals and attempted 4 or fewer shots, per Stathead. In halves where he played at least 15 minutes, it’s the first since 2012. — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) February 8, 2024

Third Quarter

It’s just impossible for this team to give up significant runs with the way they’re struggling to score at the moment. That’s a problem because as they say, it’s a game of runs. The Sixers turned the ball over then missed their first three shots of the half which let the Warriors quickly push their lead into double digits.

Yes, it’s hard to work with what’s out there, but the Sixers have to get a better version of Tobias Harris than this with Embiid out. He struggled to get his spots in the midrange and only attempted one three through three quarters. He also struggled to keep a lid on Wiggins, who had 21 on 9-of-14 shooting after three.

It’s a good thing Maxey has become such a good finisher at the rim, because he’s had the spacing of a broom closet to work with on his drives recently.

Left, right, left, bucket



All-Star level move right there from Tyrese. pic.twitter.com/SEMpLYFF6Z — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 8, 2024

The disappointing part about this team’s extremely low three-point volume is when they have shooters on the floor taking one or two a game if that. Martin attempted more three-pointers as Harris, Mo Bamba and Kelly Oubre Jr. combined through three quarters. Furkan Kormaz, whose lone skill is shooting, had only two attempts. The Sixers trailed by 23 after another disastrous third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Terquavion Smith and Ricky Council IV checked in after a couple dreadful minutes to start the fourth as the white flag was raised. It might not help that much, but giving Smith some real minutes has got to be worth a shot at this point. They need literally anyone with a semblance of ball-handling and shooting.

Terq Smith Ricky Council IV pic.twitter.com/SAtgJUEo5w — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 8, 2024