NBA 2024 Trade Deadline Tracker

We’ll update this post as trades happen across the league, leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline at 3:00pm ET on Thursday, February 8.

And we’re off...

Kevin Knox, 2024 second-round pick via Wizards and draft rights to Gabriele Procida to go Jazz in deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/GZuvVMbfcb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

Detroit is serious about trying to get back to respectability, trading away the Wizards’ second-round pick, which is currently 32nd overall for Simone Fontecchio. (Technically, the pick is the more favorable of Washington’s and Memphis’ second-rounders, but the Grizzlies are currently eight games better than the Wizards.) Fontecchio is 28 years old, shooting 39.1 percent from three, and a versatile defender from the forward position. The Pistons will look to re-sign Fontecchio (a Restricted Free Agent this offseason), for what should be a reasonable number.

For Danny Ainge and the Jazz, this is great asset acquisition for a guy who they might not have been inclined to re-sign this summer. The 32nd overall pick obviously has a ton of value, and Procida is an interesting prospect as well. The 21-year-old Italian forward is currently playing for Alba Berlin and was the 36th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Ainge probably secretly doesn’t mind losing a rotation player to potentially help draft positioning for a squad that’s currently a Play-In Tournament team.

Potential Sixers slant: Is Bojan Bogdanovic more available now?