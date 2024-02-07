Final pre-trade deadline contest as Sixers host Warriors

Tomorrow is one of the most pivotal days on the NBA calendar. The trade deadline is a little more than 24 hours away, and no one is sure what to expect, either for the league at large or for the Philadelphia 76ers. Will the Sixers really remain aggressive, despite Joel Embiid’s recent “procedure” a.k.a surgery, in the hopes that he’ll be back after a six-to-eight week absence and some facsimile of his MVP self before the end of the season? I sure wouldn’t mind seeing Buddy Hield in a Sixers uniform chucking up a ton of threes. However, others might argue it’s foolhardy to spend future assets on a team that is 4-11 on the season without Embiid.

Before all the drama, though, there is one more game for this Sixers team that has lost six of its last seven. Things don’t portend to get much better for this matchup as Embiid is joined by De’Anthony Melton, Nic Batum, and Robert Covington once again on the inactive list. Melton and Batum have been called day-to-day for a few days now and the Sixers really miss the added ball-handling and creation ability they would bring to the table. Hopefully, we’ll see them back before too long. We can also hope Tobias Harris is feeling better. He played in Monday night’s loss to Dallas, but still seemed really under the weather from his recent illness during post-game media availability.

Meanwhile, the opposing Warriors are dealing with their own injury concerns and trade speculation. Chris Paul and Gary Payton II are out tonight, whereas Draymond Green is questionable with a knee contusion and Andrew Wiggins is probable to return to the court after an ankle injury. As for their deadline dilemmas, Wiggins is the name that has come up the most often in trade talks, with long-time franchise cornerstone Klay Thompson even popping up in some rumors.

In actual on-court action, Steph Curry is still up to his usual tricks. Two games ago, he joined Kobe Bryant as the only players 35 and older to score 60 points in a game in an overtime loss to Atlanta. He just made his 10th All-Star team, with averages of 28.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on the season. I’m looking forward to seeing Jaden Springer try to chase him around after he had a good performance against Luka Doncic on Monday.

The Sixers are only 1-point underdogs as of this writing, per DraftKings. The two teams just played a little over a week ago in the Bay Area, with Golden State winning, 119-107. Of course, that night was the infamous one where the Sixers played Embiid when he was clearly not right physically and Jonathan Kuminga landed on him late in the game to set the stage for our present circumstances. Certainly, tonight’s game will be more enjoyable than that one. By how much? We’ll wait and see.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

When: 7:30 pm EST

Where: The Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers