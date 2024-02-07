Tyrese Maxey gives back with student shopping spree

The Sixers’ newest All-Star has had a very busy week.

Tyrese Maxey, along with the team, partnered with the Unity in the Community organization to give 10 students a shopping spree at the SNIPES store in Northeast Philly. Each student got a chance to meet Maxey along with a $500 dollar gift card to spend.

Philly’s point guard spent most of his media availability telling reporters how special the moment was for him too, not just the kids.

“It means a lot, when I was younger I didn’t have anybody to do things like this with me,” Maxey said, “so for them to have someone who plays in the NBA, I think it’s really cool, someone they can look up to.”

Always the company man, Maxey did his best to steer kids towards New Balance having recently signed with the brand.

He was sure to express the importance of school, while also getting the chance to brag about his academic achievements.

“I said to them the same that my mom told me, ‘You can’t play basketball without these good grades,’” he said. “Whatever they want to do in life, it might not be basketball... you can’t do that without the school part.”

He’s always been about setting an example.

“I was pretty smart, back in the day, I think I had a 3.8 in high school, a 3.9 in college, my mom just didn’t play about those grades.”

His status as a rising star in this league has only endeared him to the city more.

“It’s kind of surreal,” he said. “It makes you want to go out there and go even harder and try to inspire even more kids in the community. I just really appreciate the city of Philadelphia, like I said, it’s like my second home.”