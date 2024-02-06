Joel Embiid has successful surgery to address injured meniscus, will be re-evaluated in four weeks

Sixers star center Joel Embiid underwent a successful procedure for an injured meniscus in his left knee on Tuesday, the team announced. The reigning MVP will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there is still hope for Embiid to return this season. Given that information, the procedure was likely a meniscectomy, snipping a piece of the meniscus, and not a full repair, which would’ve ended Embiid’s season. Which version of Embiid they’d be getting is the big question. If he can even resemble the historic world-beater he’s looked like for most of the season, the Sixers could be a dangerous lower seed.

Embiid was having a campaign worthy of securing back-to-back MVPs. In 34 games this season, he was averaging career highs in points (35.3) and assists (5.7). He also set a career high and franchise record 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs a little over two weeks ago.

The Sixers, who have faced a rash of injuries and illnesses apart from Embiid, have free fallen in the standings over the last week. The win over the Spurs capped off a six-game winning streak. Since then, the Sixers have lost six of their last seven. They currently sit fifth in the East, three games up on the Indiana Pacers, and 1.5 games behind the surging New York Knicks.

Embiid’s status does put Daryl Morey and the front office in a bit of a predicament as the NBA trade deadline looms on Thursday. Do the Sixers approach it as if they’ll have Embiid back and keep the same game plan? Nobody can replace Embiid, but do they look for players that can fill in some of the gaps the big man’s absence leaves? Do they simply stand pat and save all their assets for the summer?

We’ll find out soon enough.