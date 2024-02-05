Tyrese Maxey will participate in Three-Point Contest during All-Star weekend

Tyrese Maxey will participate in the Three-Point contest as part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

The 23-year-old guard was named to his first All-Star team as a reserve last week as the team was in the midst of a grueling five-game road trip. The night he received the nod, he scored a career-high 51 points in a win over the Utah Jazz.

The Sixers originally drafted Maxey 21st overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. What’s funny is Maxey’s shooting is likely what caused him to slip out of a lottery spot and into the Sixers’ lap. During his lone season at Kentucky, Maxey hit just 29.2% from three. As a pro, Maxey has hit 40.4% from deep. This season, Maxey is averaging career highs in points, assists and made threes per game. Along with his game-changing speed and quickness, Maxey’s jumper has become one of his biggest offensive weapons.

The Sixers have dropped their last two games since being back home. They also learned over the weekend that reigning MVP Joel Embiid will undergo a procedure this week to repair an injured meniscus in his left knee. All this with the trade deadline just days away.

The Sixers will be right back at it Wednesday night as they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

NBA All-Star weekend will begin Friday, Feb. 16, with the Risings Stars Challenge. Saturday night will feature the Skills Challenge, Three-Point and Dunk Contests. Sunday night will be the All-Star game itself, returning to the traditional East vs. West format.

While Maxey will hopefully enjoy the experience in Indy, the rest of the Sixers will get a desperately needed break.