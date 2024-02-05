Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers go ice cold late, fall to Mavericks

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 8

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 4

Paul Reed - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Ricky Council IV - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

Jaden Springer - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers put up a valiant effort against the Dallas Mavericks... until the fourth period when it all came crumbling down and the Sixers fell 118-102.

It was a back-and-fourth affair early, but the opportunity for disaster presented itself about halfway through the first frame when Tyrese Maxey had to hit the bench with three fouls. His teammates carried the weight, however, and the Sixers outscored the Mavericks by seven points during Maxey’s first period stint on the bench, carrying a 33-26 lead into the second period.

What was once an 11-point Sixers lead was chipped away at, but impressive defense (shoutout Jaden Springer) and a wide-spread offensive effort helped the Sixers carry a four-point lead into the break.

The second half continued themes that started in the first: the Sixers weren’t hitting a ton of resistance from the Mavs’ defense, but they just couldn’t seem to pull away because of the Mavericks’ success from long range. Then things started to unravel a bit for Philadelphia in the third. As Kyrie Irving heated up for the Mavs, the Sixers went ice cold. It was frankly a minor miracle that Dallas was only up three points going into the final frame.

The miracle dissipated quickly. Dallas quickly leapt out to a 15-point lead in the fourth via an onslaught of triples. The annoying thing is that this was a very winnable game for the Sixers through three and a half periods, with both Irving and Luka Doncic held relatively in check for most of the evening. Ultimately, there just wasn’t enough gas in the tank, especially offensively, and the Sixers fell 118-102 to the Mavs.

The Sixers are off Tuesday and will return to action Wednesday night when they host the Golden State Warriors.

For now, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 19 points, 6 rebounds (4 offensive), 1 steal

Oubre is never going to be the most efficient guy on the court. He seems to be fueled by pure chaos to somewhat mixed results, but tonight it went fairly well. Oubre led the Sixers with 19 points on Monday night. He also had six rebounds (four on the offensive end) and a steal.

Oubre was quick to take advantage of an absolutely lackluster Mavericks paint defense, driving in on a number of occasions and finishing at the rim. He wasn’t perfect, but he provided the type of offensive boost that the Sixers are going to be desperate for going forward with so many injuries throughout the roster.

Tyrese Maxey: 15 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists

Maxey had seven first-period points on 3-for-4 field goal shooting, but had to catch some rest early with three fouls halfway through the frame. Once back on the floor, he went to work setting up his teammates with fairly open looks throughout the night, notching seven assists.

Maxey definitely seemed to struggle a bit as the game went on and the Mavericks began trapping him more aggressively, but I don’t know how much of that can really be blamed on Maxey. He desperately needed a big player able to set some screens for him to escape tonight and the Sixers simply don’t have that right now.

But I digress. Maxey finished this one with 15 points, two rebounds and seven assists.

Tobias Harris: 17 points (8-for-11 FG), 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Harris returned to the lineup Monday night after missing the last game due to illness. He carried his fair share of the offensive load, chipping in 17 points on an efficient 8-for-11 field goal shooting. He snagged six rebounds and had six assists along with two steals and a block.

Harris had an especially good stint in the second half of the first period that deserves highlighting. With Maxey on the bench in foul trouble, Harris became a facilitator. He picked up three of his four first-period assists during this time, making a conscious effort to draw in the Mavs’ defense with drives before kicking out to his teammates. It really helped keep the offense in some sort of rhythm without Maxey on the floor.

Jaden Springer: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

What a second period for Jaden Springer. The 21-year-old got some time defending Doncic in this contest and he absolutely rose to the challenge without hesitation. Springer was glued to Doncic and even stripped the ball right out of his hands in transition at one point. Not only was he defensively impressive, but he made a few nice offensive plays as well, looking calm and confident the whole way. By halftime, Springer had six points, three rebounds, an assist and three steals.

Clipping the alternate angle of the Springer play from the first half because I know @bjpf_ wants to see it pic.twitter.com/nkAELsL7ad — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 6, 2024

(He also had what was absolutely another clean strip in the third on Grant Williams that was somehow called a foul. If the Sixers had still had a challenge to use at the time, I’d have been shocked if it wasn’t overturned. I don’t live by the refs rules so I’m still giving him his flowers for the play here.)