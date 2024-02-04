Joel Embiid to undergo procedure on injured left meniscus, ‘expected to miss significant time’

Philadelphia 76ers star and reigning league MVP Joel Embiid will undergo a procedure this week to repair the meniscus injury in his left knee, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: 76ers star Joel Embiid — the reigning MVP — will undergo a procedure this week to repair a left meniscus injury, a team official tells ESPN. A recovery timeline is expected after procedure, but expectation is that he will miss an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/9c3ZqM7iT2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2024

This was one of the two ways this was expected to play out after it was reported yesterday afternoon that the center had suffered a “displaced flap of the meniscus”. At that point, the options were to attempt to rest and rehab the injury, or to get surgery.

Surgery it is.

The team hasn’t released a ton of specifics otherwise. Wojnarowski reports that a timeline is expected after the procedure is done, but Embiid is “expected to miss significant time”.

The door isn’t closed on an Embiid return this season, sources tell ESPN, but there will be a clearer idea on a timeline once the procedure is complete this week. https://t.co/RJrAkEKVsz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2024

After missing games against the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers, Embiid suited up against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco last Tuesday. The league’s leading scorer never looked right, falling multiple times and never looking effective on either end.

With 4:25 remaining in the game and the Sixers trailing by 12, Nick Nurse chose to leave Embiid in the game. Embiid committed his season-high eighth turnover of the night and dove to recover the loose ball. While on the ground, the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga landed on Embiid’s left knee.

The same knee had been giving Embiid issues for several weeks prior. He missed three games in early January with what the team called “left knee swelling.” Embiid never elaborated on what the injury was, simply saying it was something he’d have to manage moving forward.

