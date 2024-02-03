Sixers Bell Ringer: Home is where the hopelessness is in ugly loss to Nets

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 8

Tobias Harris - 5

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 4

Paul Reed - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Ricky Council IV - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Jaden Springer - 1

Well, I wouldn’t have minded if this game had been another 10pm start, so we could have just turned it off and went to sleep. Tyrese Maxey was the only member of the preferred starting lineup available, and the Sixers compounded a rough injury report with a piss-poor effort in the 136-121 loss to Brooklyn. Transition defense was abysmal and the Nets attempted 22 more three-pointers, many of which were wide open. Nick Nurse tried the entire game to get himself ejected, to no avail. Pat Beverley was more successful, getting tossed in the second half. Cam Thomas scored 21 of his 40 points in the third quarter to erase any hope of this being a competitive contest. We have watched entertaining Hospital Sixers games before. This was not one. Let’s go to Bell Ringer.

Terquavion Smith: 17 points, 1 assist, 0 turnovers

Terq was not bashful firing up shots, nor should he have been with as horrendous as nearly any other Sixers offensive option was on the evening. He drained 5-of-6 three-point attempts, including three in a one-minute span late in the fourth quarter when the Sixers went on a 14-1 run and briefly gave the home court something to cheer about. By the end of the game, Cameron Johnson was face-guarding Smith 30 feet from the basket, which was a nice sign of respect. Good on ya, Terq. Thanks for injecting some degree of excitement into these dreadful proceedings.

Threading all 5 of Terquavion Smith's 4th Quarter threes because Sixers fans need *something* to celebrate after that game pic.twitter.com/KOZ7z6M2uL — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 4, 2024

Tyrese Maxey: 23 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 turnover

The Utah magic was not there tonight for Tyrese, I’m sorry to say. He shot just 8-of-23 from the field, drawing a lot of iron with his usually reliable runners and floaters, especially early in the game. However, he did catch a bit of a heater in the second quarter, sinking both of his three-point attempts and scoring 12 points in the period. He had a beautiful drive in semi-transition where he switched the ball to his left in mid-air to finish over Ben Simmons at the rim. Thanks to Maxey, the Sixers were lucky to be down by just 16 points at the half and there was a glimmer of hope that Philly could come out of the locker room and make a game of it. They didn’t, obviously, but I appreciated the glimmer, Tyrese.

"How does he do it?!"



You can't stop Tyrese Maxey, you can only hope to contain him. pic.twitter.com/Qs2HQYxtnt — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 4, 2024

Jaden Springer: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover

I liked what I saw from Springer tonight, coming off what was an impactful game in Utah. Jaden was one of the only guys out there with a pulse defensively against Brooklyn. He was aggressive in driving and attacking the rim, and even pulled up for a mid-range jumper, which isn’t something I’ve seen from him very much. As usual, Jaden racked up the offensive rebounds, with three tonight, a couple long rebounds he tracked down and one where he made himself big down low. On nights like this where the offense is circling the toilet anyway, I like Springer as an option who you at least know is going to give you hustle and defense.