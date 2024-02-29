Sixers pushing forward with uncertainty surrounding Joel Embiid’s status

The trajectory of the Philadelphia 76ers has changed dramatically with the injury to the reigning MVP, and rightfully so. Losing Joel Embiid for a few games, weeks or a series is something that has the potential to happen. His impact is so great, that you hope the team can weather the storm in his absence.

The trade deadline ushered in some new faces, which addressed shooting, especially from beyond the three-point line with the addition of Buddy Hield. The roster changes have also allowed for Ricky Council IV to play quality minutes and emerge as a new fan favorite. Kyle Lowry is making the most use of his time as he contributes heavily with leadership, rebounds, assists and steals, while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Maxey has been a pillar of consistency, making his first appearance in the All-Star Game, and doing everything as a point guard to keep the team out of the Play-In game scenario. His 25.9 points, 6.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds are exactly what the team needs. He has also been shooting 44.9% from the field and 86.5% from the charity stripe.

The only things that remain are the following questions:

Will Embiid return this season?

If the MVP does come back from the procedure on his knee, when is the best possible time?

How far can Philadelphia go with or without Embiid?

A lot has been said about Patrick Beverley since he was dealt to Milwaukee. He has also done some talking about the future and current state of the team. He made an impact on the city of Philadelphia and fanbase. He expounded postgame on Sunday, before exiting the visitor’s locker room.

“Obviously, after Jo went down, that kind of changed the look and makeup of the team...not knowing if he’s coming back and all that,” Beverley said.

“It just makes it hard, so if you can get some value back for a 35-year-old, kudos to you ... I respect that, I understand business. I think they [management] are looking into the future, not now, which is how you have to look at things, especially with the team makeup ... with a bunch of guys, bunch of free agents coming next year.”

Boston is the first overall seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7.5-game lead ahead of second-seeded Cleveland. Milwaukee is third and Philadelphia is sitting at sixth. The NBA Play-In Tournament would include the teams with the seventh through 10th positions in each conference. This begins on Tuesday, April 16 and concludes on Friday, April 19. The tournament is sandwich between the end of the regular season and the beginning of the first round of the playoffs.

The road to the playoffs, and ultimately toward becoming the last team standing, is treacherous. Philadelphia, if they’re without their superstar center, does not have enough to vie for a championship. The 76ers have to make decisions beyond this season, switching gears to see how they can make a legitimate title run with their All-Star center and point guard on the floor.

Everything is within their grasp if Embiid returns. They have the point guard and backup, and they added outside shooting threats. Last and not least, the second unit is anchored with solid veterans, who have embraced their roles. Embiid is the difference maker, and his ability to play is what matters most.

There is a lot of pressure on Embiid’s broad shoulders, however the success of this franchise begins and ends with his overall health and availability.

Philadelphia will return to action on Friday, March 1 when they host Charlotte (15-43) at 7 p.m.