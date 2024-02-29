Joel Embiid on if he’ll return this season: ‘That’s the plan’

CAMDEN, N.J. — Joel Embiid was in his practice sweats, holding a basketball while on the floor at the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, Thursday. It looked like he was ready to go.

Alas, the reigning MVP still has a long way to go in his rehab after undergoing a procedure on Feb. 6 to repair an injured meniscus in his left knee. Embiid hasn’t played since Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga landed on the knee as both players were going for a loose ball in the Sixers’ loss to the Warriors back on Jan. 30.

In the weeks leading up to that moment, Embiid had been in and out of the lineup with what the team called “left knee swelling.” The superstar big man said he played through it for two months.

Still, he doesn’t regret his decision to play through it.

“No, there’s nothing [I would’ve done differently],” Embiid said. “Like I said, my mindset is playing basketball — playing as much as I can. For really two months, I was not at 100 percent. I was not even close to it. I just felt the need of always giving my all to the team. And I just wanted to win, because I know I can add that to this basketball team. So there’s nothing different I would’ve done. Like I always say, everything happens for a reason. The way I looked at it is it’s very depressing. But the way I also looked at it is that’s another way to work on myself, on my body, and just get as healthy as possible.”

After Embiid underwent the procedure, the team put out a statement saying that he would be re-evaluated in four weeks — that would be next Tuesday, March 5.

But don’t expect to get a whole lot from that update. Embiid emphasized repeatedly that while the plan is to return this season, there is no clear timeline for him to return to play. He also indicated that he couldn’t give an update on when he’d resume on-court activities.

Despite reports that he could be back by late March, it appears both Embiid and the team are keeping things close to the chest.

“There’s no really update,” Embiid said. “I don’t think anything’s going to change between now and a week from now. Like I said, it’s all about how I feel. Rehab is going pretty well. Ups and downs, but you manage it. The goal is just to try to get as healthy as possible and come back.”

Embiid was in the midst of a historical season. He was averaging more points (35.3) than minutes played (34.0). He would’ve joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to do so.

Instead, there will be no scorching of the record books. No MVP. No All-NBA selection. No scoring title.

“It still counts,” Embiid quipped when a reporter said that his numbers wouldn’t qualify historically. Embiid emphasized that he’s trying to get healthy and come back to help the team win, not for awards or stats.

“Yeah, I don’t care about the awards,” Embiid said. “Obviously they’re nice. One thing that I always say is if you have the chance to go for it, you’ve got to go for it. The same people that are complaining about it, they wish they had a chance to be in that same position.…

“But it’s not over yet. The goal is always about winning. So if those stats didn’t bring up a lot of wins, then it wouldn’t matter. But that’s why it’s also extremely disappointing, when you start talking about basketball, because I felt like I was on a roll and I wasn’t even close to where I wanted to be, body-wise and basketball-wise. I wasn’t at my best, so I felt like there was still another level that I could go to. It was very disappointing. I was having fun — playing, getting a lot of wins, dominating.”

It’s scary to think about what the next level could look like for Embiid — to close this season or to start next year.

But when/if Embiid does return, the team will look quite different than the last time he was in the lineup. Gone are Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris, Sr., Danuel House, Jr., Furkan Korkmaz and Jaden Springer. In are Buddy Hield and Kyle Lowry, two players that figure to have huge roles as the Sixers gear up for a potential postseason run.

Hield feels like a seamless fit with Embiid with his knockdown shooting and off-ball movement. Lowry is a seasoned veteran point guard with a super high basketball IQ that should allow him to adjust properly.

Still, on top of his health and rhythm, figuring out new teammates is another obstacle for Embiid in his return. Though the team has struggled without him, he’s eager to get back and play with the team’s two big additions.

“Everybody goes through rough patches,” Embiid said, “but I told Coach after the first three games, ‘Man, I wish I was playing,’ because I was so excited. Buddy, the way he’s playing … I just felt like I could help him even more. And then Kyle, I talk to him. Obviously, having him here, I think he’s going to help us a lot. I think he’s going to help me a lot with his experience. And then basketball-wise, he’s still really freaking good.”

While Embiid said he’s enjoyed the family time he’s gotten with his wife Anne and son Arthur — and how Arthur has loved his dad always being around — he’s kept up with the team. He’s tried to be around to help guys out, saying he talked to Tobias Harris, who has struggled mightily as of late, for almost an hour.

Lots of indications that Embiid is planning to be back in action, but we’ll see.

A healthy Embiid, an ascending Tyrese Maxey and two players that feel like great fits next to the star center — that feels like a recipe to be a dangerous low seed in the postseason.

“We were playing at a high level, especially when we had everybody healthy,” Embiid said. “I believe that the way Tyrese has been playing and the couple guys that we added … and then obviously everybody else needs to follow. I still think we’ve got a pretty good chance.”

A chance.

That’s all Joel Embiid and the Sixers are hoping for right now.