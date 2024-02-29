Liberty Ballers Reacts: Voters predict when they think Embiid might return

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Joel Embiid addressed the media on Thursday at practice and provided a vague update for us. According to Liberty Ballers’ own Paul Hudrick, the back-to-back scoring champion said that “there’s really no timeline,” on his recovery from meniscus surgery but that his plan is certainly to do all he can to return to the court whenever he’s ready.

“There’s really no timeline” Joel Embiid said. The plan is to return this season, but it’s all going to depend on how he feels. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) February 29, 2024

Embiid added that he spoke to five different specialists before opting to have the meniscus procedure he underwent in early February.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, we got a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski stating:

“[Sixers are] still are optimistic that they can get [Embiid] back, I think there’s some hope that they can get him back on the court by sometime in late March. Back starting to get into condition. And listen, the goal here isn’t necessarily to try to bring him back and see how many regular-season games you might be able to win with him. The goal is to get him as healthy as he can be for the postseason, hope they can hang in where they are, and then have as spry and mobile and conditioned of a Joel Embiid as they can..... But probably about a week away from him getting a timeline....”

So if the team continues to slide, would it impact Embiid’s or the team’s decision to bring him back as soon as he’s ready?

Perhaps not, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps:

Joel Embiid said he still hopes to come back this season. Said he’s feeling good but that there’s no timeline for his return. Said it doesn’t matter where the team is at, if he can play, he’s going to play. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 29, 2024

But before these updates from Thursday’s practice came in, we asked our readers when they expected Joel to make his (hopefully) triumphant return.

Here are your results from the survey:

Our voters were nearly split with the two earlier timeframes.

A full 69 percent came in on the two windows between late March and early April, a 35-34 percent split. The most votes came in for late March, with early April a close second.

Ten percent thought he’d be ready to make a return for the postseason (which would include the Play-In Tournament if they slide down to a 7th-10th seed by season’s end). That would essentially mean no ramp-up time to regain his conditioning and develop cohesion with new teammates like Buddy Hield, Cam Payne and Kyle Lowry.

And (a surprisingly high) 21 percent don’t think he’ll return to action at all.

That final option would certainly be a bummer. But on the other hand, if the team can’t tread water in his absence, and he’s not totally ready to play playoff basketball, it could ultimately be the best long-term decision for a player with his injury history. The 76ers are 26-8 this season when he plays, and just 7-17 without him.

If another month’s worth of games goes by at this lowly win rate, perhaps the team would attempt to encourage Embiid to play things conservatively and wait for a full offseason to recover. But that plan doesn’t seem like it’s in Joel’s DNA.

In fact, he doesn’t even seem to regret pushing through some knee issues that precipitated his need for eventual the surgical procedure:

Joel Embiid said there’s nothing he would change about the time leading up to the injury. Said he loves basketball and he just wants to play and win. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) February 29, 2024

I’m not quite sure how to feel about that part. In my opinion, I think Joel and the team should have load managed a bit more carefully in the days, quarters and minutes before Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga landed on Embiid’s already sore knee.

But time will tell how things play out. If Joel could somehow get back at full strength in time for the stretch run, they could potentially be an absolute nightmare first-round opponent for some poor team who’d just worked so hard for home-court advantage.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.