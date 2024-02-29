Ricky Council IV has earned a role with the Sixers this year and beyond

The Sixers tried like hell to get a pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Alas, with uncertainty surrounding the CBA, teams hoarded their picks and Daryl Morey couldn’t even buy a second-rounder.

So, the team had to quickly turn to undrafted free agents. Initially, the Sixers added three players, including NC State’s Terquavion Smith and Arizona’s Ąžuolas Tubelis. While Smith has lit up the G League in Delaware with his high-volume three-point shooting and Tubelis returned to play professionally in his native Lithuania after being let go, Rick Council IV has made a legitimate impact with the Sixers.

As an undrafted rookie, Council has not only taken advantage of the minutes he’s been given, but he should be considered a legitimate part of the Sixers’ future.

“I just feel like with me,” Council told reporters in Boston postgame, “the more I’m able to be on the court, learn from my mistakes, and be in practice with the guys and see everything, it means a lot for me. It’ll help my game continue to grow.”

Tuesday night was another message from Council to the team that he belongs. Against the league-best Celtics, Council scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds in 19 minutes. That’s not a mind-blowing stat line, but the way he did it — and has done it — was impressive.

At 22, Council already has a strong physical profile for an NBA wing. He measured at 6-foot-6 with a 6-9 wingspan and 208 pounds at the combine. When watching Council, his strength, physical presence and elite athleticism are obvious. There’s also a fearlessness to his game that shines through.

He’s been asked to guard lots of different types of players this season. He even played a little small-ball five in Boston. One defensive play that stands out was a sequence he had against All-Star Jayson Tatum. Tatum is a player that likes to use his frame to get into his defenders. Council was able to bump Tatum off his spot enough to cause a miss.

Unfortunately, Council then collided with Tyrese Maxey, causing a turnover. Those moments are going to happen. He’s a young player still finding his place in the league. Still, performances like Tuesday’s in Boston and his excellent night against the Wizards before the All-Star break give him plenty to build off of.

“I was thinking last night about how good it’d be for me to have a Washington-type game,” Council said, “come off the bench unexpected and help us to a win. I played pretty good and obviously we didn’t win, but to play against the best team in the NBA and have that type of performance means a lot to me.”

It really does speak volumes that Council looked like he belonged against the Celtics while the game was still very much in the balance. Council’s physicality is what’s most striking, even offensively.

Council started his college career playing at Wichita State before transferring to Arkansas last season. While with the Razorbacks, Council excelled as a slasher while showing nice touch inside the arc and a propensity to draw fouls. That was on full display in Boston Tuesday.

On basically his first touch of the game, Council went right at Kristaps Porzinigs. The Sixers went small with Council and Nicolas Batum in the front court. With the 7-foot-2 Porzingis guarding him, Council did what you do with elite shot blockers, driving right into the big man’s chest.

With that, Council was able to get just enough space to get this floater off, using his touch to finish high off glass. It’s a bit unorthodox, but it’s been a consistently good shot for Council.

Kristaps Porzingis has been one of the best defenders in the NBA this season, yet on his first touch of lat night's game, Ricky Council IV went right at him, bumped to create space, and finished with his trademark off glass floater.



Ricky has been incredible the past month. pic.twitter.com/qkvKeVheL5 — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 28, 2024

Council also uses his unique combination of strength and touch to draw fouls.

The Sixers started the fourth quarter going small again and were able to go on a run. On this play, Council is matched up against old friend Al Horford. Council shows an impressive handle with this crossover, which gets Horford off balance. He then goes right into Horford’s chest, drawing contact while still having the strength and touch to finish the and-one.

This is as good as it gets against a solid veteran defender in Horford.

Running out of words to describe how much Ricky Council IV has impressed me this year pic.twitter.com/IxcXuoSSDu — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 28, 2024

While Council has earned his minutes by playing hard and infusing much-needed energy and athleticism into the lineup, moments like these give you hope that he could be something more.

“He’s just done nothing but play hard, right?” Nick Nurse said. “He’s an opportunistic scorer. He takes his drives when he’s got ‘em, he gets on the glass, and he tries to guard really hard. So he’s done a good job. Especially with KJ [Martin] out, I could see him sliding into that three-four position for a little while.”

And Council has absolutely earned the chance to take on more minutes.

On a two-way deal, he’s frankly earned a standard contract with the Sixers having one roster spot still open. With the possibility of Joel Embiid being the only player under contract this offseason and Morey looking to make a big move or two, a player like Council seems like the ideal young, cheap role player the team will need to fill out the roster.

He’s far from a perfect player. Three-point shooting is the likely reason no team selected Council in the draft. While he’s shot it well in the G League (41.2%), he hit just 27% percent of his shots from deep at Arkansas and is 4-of-16 as a pro. His touch inside the arc and the free throw line provide hope, but he’ll have work to do.

Still, he can be an effective player because of all the other things he does.

Arkansas has a reputation for being a tough, hard-nosed team under head coach Eric Musselman. Council fit right in, helping lead Arkansas to the Sweet 16 by upsetting Kansas before falling to eventual national champion UConn.

He’s carried that over to the NBA.

“They haven’t really asked anything different of me,” Council said. “Play hard, offensive rebound, defensive rebound, play defense, cut. I don’t think that’s going to change this year. Maybe next year a bigger role will present itself, but I’m happy doing my role.

“I was just telling my teammate … he was (saying) he could’ve hit me on the pop a couple of times. I’m like, ‘Man, keep it. You can shoot whenever you want to shoot. I’m going to go crash.’ I’m not tripping about having the ball in my hands. I’m just doing whatever I can to help my team win.”

The Sixers will have an interesting offseason with few players under contract and cap space and assets to burn.

It’s a small sample size, but Council absolutely looks like a player that can help the Sixers this year and beyond.