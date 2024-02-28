Tobias Harris is not worried, but frustrated

The Philadelphia 76ers have played another basketball game, a 117-99 loss in Boston, which means it’s time again to discuss what is going on with Tobias Harris. Undoubtedly, the veteran forward has been a divisive figure since he arrived from Los Angeles via trade in February 2019. Aside from the contract, there have been plenty of periods of below average play from Harris, but he would always eventually bounce back to playing pretty good, occasionally very good, basketball. You would then return to sighing about the contract, but at least accept that he was helping the team on the floor.

However, the version of Tobias Harris we are seeing now is decidedly not helping the team on the floor. Across his last five games, Harris is averaging 10.8 points on 31.3 percent shooting. Shooting woes aside, though, his defense is the worst we’ve seen from him as a Sixer and any hustle plays have evaporated. Against Boston, Tobias recorded TWO rebounds and zero assists, blocks, or steals in 29 minutes. We’ve been frustrated by a passive Harris in the past, but I don’t think we’ve ever since him negatively impact the team like this current iteration.

Hard to see while TNT focuses on Nick Nurse in the huddle, but Sixers gave up 2 points because of some awful defense from Tobias Harris.



Jayson Tatum ghosts the ball screen, only Tobias is way too late recognizing it, then offers no resistance on his closeout. pic.twitter.com/UfNRPbhNFT — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) February 28, 2024

Here is Tobias Harris getting outworked on the glass by Porzingis, Brown (and Maxey) pic.twitter.com/q56XUd7tqh — Thiago (@ThiagoPHL) February 28, 2024

The Celtics will often put Kristaps Porzingis on poor/non-shooters to let him roam as a helper, so pretty bad sign for how Tobias Harris is playing lately that Boston decided to employ that strategy against him last night. pic.twitter.com/7PUAm1S4Ns — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) February 28, 2024

Some folks have speculated that the hip injury from earlier this season is still bothering Harris. Tobias downplayed that notion in speaking to reporters in Boston following the Celtics game:

“Like I said, I don’t make any excuses. If I’m out there playing, then I’m ready to go and I’m able to bring my best for the team.”

Head coach Nick Nurse was asked about how to get Harris back on track, and seemed a bit more frustrated than what we usually hear from him:

“Listen, he certainly had some opportunities tonight. He had some catch-and-shoot threes. He had some decent looks at drives. I thought he had some tough drives too that were pretty well-guarded. But it’s so much more … you know me, I’m always saying you can have a 2-for-12 night and still play well. We need some more rebounding. We need a little bit more ball movement, I think — out of a number of those guys in the starting lineup, not just him. You can’t force it. I know you want to be aggressive, but if things aren’t there, you’ve got to move it on to the next man.”

Harris responded to a question about how he has learned to work through slumps over the course of his career:

“Just go back to the basics of it. Watch film, figure out ways to adapt. Look at the looks you’re getting compared to before, and then figure out how to be efficient in those spots. And just channeling that type of energy through the course of the game. Whether they’re going in or not, figuring out ways to do more for the team to help us win. That’s really it. Just sticking to the basics and not putting too much pressure on yourself. Obviously, it stinks as well when we’re not going out there and winning. But at the end of the day, that’s what always comes first: Figuring out ways to go out there and impact winning. Shots will come and they’ll fall, too. Just sticking to the main thing, and that’s to win.”

He also spoke to the frustration of missing shots he normally hits:

“Yeah, any time you’re not making shots, it is frustrating. I don’t make any excuses for myself. I’ll just go back to the drawing board, put the work in, watch film. … I’ve been a really good, efficient player my whole career and I’ll figure out ways to battle through this and dig my way out the other side of it. So I’m not worried. I am frustrated, but at the end day, I’ll figure it out.”

There’s also something to be said for continuity, as three of 10 Sixers who played the most minutes Tuesday night weren’t with the club at the beginning of the month. Injuries have also forced the team to keep cycling through new lineups and rotations on the fly, something Harris spoke to about trying to get more organized offensively:

“We’re putting in some new things. We’re still trying to figure each other out, figure out how we’re going to create space and create open looks. So that’s been a process as well for us. Obviously in a season you only have so many days to practice. We’ve kind of been putting stuff in on the fly that tonight I think you saw some good progress on — basketball moving side to side and getting some good looks out of it. So we’ve just got to stay at it.”

Regardless, if it was simply a case of the shot not going in, we’d be frustrated, but at least less confused. Compounding the poor shooting with everything else about Tobias’ game right now is the bigger cause for concern. Maybe Harris gets a little healthier and performs better, or maybe a shooting slump got in his head and once he gets out of it, the other things will improve as well. However, if this current level of play continues, Nurse might be forced to employ the nuclear option: benching the team’s second-highest-paid player.